Content ID

340420

Iowa DNR issues fines for manure spills and uncertified application

By
Iowa Capital Dispatch
3/25/2023
Dragline manure application

By Jared Strong 

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently issued three fines for incidents that stemmed from manure spills or people spreading manure on land without being certified.

One of the penalties went to Sutter Finisher, near Pleasantville, which reported a manure spill in April 2022. The farm has nearly 2,500 hogs and was pumping manure when a valve malfunctioned and released an unknown amount of manure.

The manure leaked into the nearby tributary of a creek but did not cause an apparent fish kill, even though there were high levels of ammonia detected in the creek, said Bill Gibbons, an environmental specialist for the DNR.

Sutter constructed three berms to contain the manure near the hog facility and in the tributary and pumped manure from the tributary onto adjoining land.

During the course of the DNR’s investigation into the spill, the department found that Jacob, Kenneth, and Tyler Sutter were not currently certified manure applicators. They were collectively fined $4,500.

Two other incidents were in Dallas County, where there was a manure spill of about 1,500 gallons from Gift Pork near Linden and a spill of unspecified amount at Dallas Pork near Dawson. The two sites are operated by the same person.

In November 2022, manure from Gift Pork was being transported by a vehicle when it overturned into a dry creek. Gift Pork flushed the manure with water and pumped it into a nearby field.

Less than a week later, a “significant amount” of manure spilled at the Dallas Pork facility and went onto a road, ditch and field.

Dallas Pork and Gift Pork were fined $3,500.

Finally, a north-central Iowa company was fined for employing two people to apply manure to fields who were not certified by the state. The discoveries of the lack of certifications happened in October and November, during routine departmental visits in Cerro Gordo County and in Hardin County.

Precision Manure Application was fined $5,000.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of the States Newsroom, a network of similar news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

Read more about
Business News

More Business News

Untreated soybean seeds.
Soy-based product piloted as sustainable solution for rough rural roads
Article
Branstad connects Iowa tax cuts to 1980s farm crisis
Article
A dry field during a drought.
Climate change threatens large portion of U.S. cropland -- report
Article
Crop Copter drone over a field.
Iowa House passes bill limiting drone surveillance of livestock facilities
Article
All Business News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76