Enrollment opens for ADM soil health program

The ADM soil health program re:generation will open for enrollment in June, allowing Illinois farmers to participate in an expanded version of the 2022 cover crop initiative. This is the second year of the program, which last year included nearly 300 farmers and covered a total of 112,414 acres – with 278,696 acres enrolled in emissions scoring. Nearly $2 million in incentives were awarded last year. The 2023 program is organized with the American Farm Trust and ADM. Those interested in the 2023 waiting list can sign up on the ADM website.

The program offers flexible contracts for farmers who incorporate environmentally friendly practices, such as cover crops, and/or provide data for the calculation of carbon intensity scores. Farmers get payments for one-, two-, three-, and four-year contracts. Farmers who deliver corn and soybeans to ADM elevators are eligible for emissions scoring payments.

Enrollees who plant cover crops and move to no-till can receive $13 to $16 per acre, while cover crops alone will receive $10 per acre.

“Our regenerative and climate-smart ag programs provide financial and technical support to producers that create positive environmental impacts to food, feed, and fuel ingredients created by ADM,” said Paul Scheetz, ADM’s director of climate smart ag origination. “By using cover crops and reduced tillage, Illinois farmers can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve water quality, soil health, and biodiversity.

“[American Farm Trust’s] coordination efforts and the ability to provide technical support to our participants has been crucial in helping farmers implement conservation practices on their farms. We look forward to engaging with more farmers in 2023.”