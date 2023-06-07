Content ID

346066

Enrollment opens for ADM soil health program

By
Successful Farming Staff
6/7/2023
ADM Logo

The ADM soil health program re:generation will open for enrollment in June, allowing Illinois farmers to participate in an expanded version of the 2022 cover crop initiative. This is the second year of the program, which last year included nearly 300 farmers and covered a total of 112,414 acres – with 278,696 acres enrolled in emissions scoring. Nearly $2 million in incentives were awarded last year. The 2023 program is organized with the American Farm Trust and ADM. Those interested in the 2023 waiting list can sign up on the ADM website.

The program offers flexible contracts for farmers who incorporate environmentally friendly practices, such as cover crops, and/or provide data for the calculation of carbon intensity scores. Farmers get payments for one-, two-, three-, and four-year contracts. Farmers who deliver corn and soybeans to ADM elevators are eligible for emissions scoring payments.

Enrollees who plant cover crops and move to no-till can receive $13 to $16 per acre, while cover crops alone will receive $10 per acre. 

“Our regenerative and climate-smart ag programs provide financial and technical support to producers that create positive environmental impacts to food, feed, and fuel ingredients created by ADM,” said Paul Scheetz, ADM’s director of climate smart ag origination. “By using cover crops and reduced tillage, Illinois farmers can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve water quality, soil health, and biodiversity.

“[American Farm Trust’s] coordination efforts and the ability to provide technical support to our participants has been crucial in helping farmers implement conservation practices on their farms. We look forward to engaging with more farmers in 2023.”

Read more about
Business News

More Business News

ADM Logo
Des Moines soybean processor fined $20K for years of excessive air pollution
Article
A headshot of incoming Iowa Farm Bureau President Brent Johnson
Effects of climate change on farming, federal spending explored by U.S. Senate panel
Article
Clock is ticking for Minnesota dicamba deadline
Article
Mike Naig talking at Nutty Farmer Chestnuts
States partner with FieldWatch for online mapping
Article
All Business News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76