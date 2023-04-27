Content ID

341636

House GOP grants reprieve to biofuel credits in debt bill

By
FERN's Ag Insider
4/27/2023
A wide shot of Congress

In the hours ahead of a roll call on their debt limit bill, House Republican leaders relented on a proposal to eliminate tax credits for biodiesel, renewable diesel, and second-generation biofuels. They proceeded with a repeal of the $1.25-a-gallon credit for sustainable aviation fuel that was created last summer as part of the climate, health, and tax bill.

The House passed the debt limit bill, 217-215, on Wednesday and sent it to the Senate. Only Republicans voted for the bill. All Democrats and four Republicans voted against it. The Republican opponents, who wanted larger spending cuts, were Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Ken Buck of Colorado, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Tim Burchett of Tennessee.

“The clean fuels industry thanks all of the House members who sought to preserve predictability and stability in tax policy,” said Clean Fuels Alliance America. The trade group said midwestern lawmakers had played a key role in preserving the biofuel credits.

Also in the bill was a provision to broaden the number of people subject to a 90-day limit on SNAP benefits in a three-year period unless they work at least 20 hours a week. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that 294,000 people would lose benefits under the provision, which would reduce federal spending by $1.1 billion a year.

“The president has made clear this bill has no chance of becoming law,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Produced with FERN, non-profit reporting on food, agriculture, and environmental health.
