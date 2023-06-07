Iowa farmers can apply for water quality program

Farmers and landowners throughout Iowa can now sign up for water conservation and soil health cost sharing through the state’s Water Quality Initiative (WQI).

The funds help farmers adopt the use of cover crops, nitrogen inhibitors, and for the transition to no-till or strip-till practices. Farmers planting cover crops for the first time can apply for a $25-per-acre cost share, while farmers with experience using cover crops can get up to $15 per acre. An additional $3 per acre is available for first-time cover crop farmers who use a nitrogen inhibitor when applying fall fertilizer.

Cost-share funding is limited to 160 acres per individual farmer or landowner, and funds will be available in July. Farmers can apply at any time for the program through local Soil and Water Conservation offices.

Cover crops were used on more than 2.8 million acres of Iowa farmland in 2021. Last year, $7.5 million of state funding was supplemented by $14.5 million of private investment. More than 3,900 farmers and landowners enrolled in the cost-share program, accounting for 430,000 acres of cover crops, 14,200 acres of added no-till and strip-till, and 5,800 acres of nitrogen inhibitors.

“Building on the record engagement and continued strong interest in conservation among farmers and landowners, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) is pleased to once again offer an opportunity to share in the cost of implementing these proven practices,” said Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig.

In addition to the Water Quality Initiative, IDALS announced an expanded partnership with Ducks Unlimited for wetlands to be built across the state. The five-year, $7.1 million agreement sets the goal of adding 60 water-quality wetlands to the state as well as 25 bioreactors and saturated buffers, among other practices.

IDALS will provide $5.3 million to cover costs for Ducks Unlimited staff, and Ducks Unlimited will put in $1.8 million, staff outreach, and technical assistance. Installation costs will be covered partly by IDALS through agreements with landowners. This agreement expands upon the 2020 program, which has resulted in 10 wetlands constructed.

“Water quality wetlands not only do an excellent job of filtering water before it reaches our rivers, lakes, and streams, but these beautiful additions to our landscape also provide excellent habitat for wildlife,” Naig said. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Ducks Unlimited because it has already produced impactful results. Our new agreement means we can accelerate the construction of even more wetlands as well as additional conservation practices that improve water quality and soil health in Iowa.”