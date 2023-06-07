Iowa reinstates Grain Indemnity Fund assessment

Fees on grain sold to or deposited at Iowa-licensed grain dealers and elevators will be reinstated beginning Sept. 1, 2023, as part of the Iowa Grain Indemnity Fund following the passage of Iowa House File 666 by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The original date was July 1.

This is the first time fees will be collected for the Grain Indemnity Fund (GIF) since 1989, three years after the GIF was created during the farm crisis. In total, $9 million in fees have been collected. Additional income was generated through interest and losses recovered from defunct grain dealers and storage operations. The GIF is intended to provide financial protection to farmers by depositing grain in Iowa-licensed storage. The fund pays out up to 90% of any loss of grain up to $300,000 per claim if a state-licensed grain dealer or grain storage facility fails.

Recent claims in the wake of three locations relinquishing their licenses – Pipeline Foods, LLC, B&B Farm Store of Jesup, and Global Processing, Inc. – have dipped the balance of the fund below $3 million, which triggered the reinstatement of participation fees per state law.

Fees have to be active for a full year, and will remain live until the fund reaches $8 million. The fee only applies to cash sales, as credit sale contracts are not included in the fund’s coverage.