Landus joins GROWERS Retail Network

Iowa’s largest farmer-owned collective, Landus, has joined the Growers Retail Network, a digital platform for farmers created with the goal of making input purchases more efficient for farmers. As a partner, the platform allows farmers to send purchase requests to Landus directly through the Growers app.

Matt Carstens, the president and CEO of Landus, said the move was part of a growth strategy and an “exciting milestone” for the company. This partnership was done in addition to the Landus Grow Solutions Center, a first-in-the-industry hub that connects farmers with Landus experts. The experts offer advice on crop management, agronomy, marketing, animal nutrition, and sustainability practices for farmers.

GROWERS

“Together with our Grow Solutions Center, our technical agronomy expertise, and direct-ship opportunities, Landus can serve farmers across the greater Midwest,” Carstens added.

“Technology like The Growers app simplifies the process and makes purchasing agronomy inputs more efficient. At Landus, we keep the farmer at the center of everything we do, and this is one more way we are focused on helping them sustainably grow.”

Growers CEO Steven Valencsin said the company is “excited to work with them to offer farmers on the Growers app a more efficient, digitally enabled way to do business with their ag retail counterparts.”

Founded in 2012, the North Carolina-based company says its mission is to “put easy-to-use technology in the hands of every farmer and advisor in the agriculture industry.”