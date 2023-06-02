Content ID

345204

Lawsuit would force EPA to regulate coated seeds

By
FERN's Ag Insider
6/2/2023
Pink treated corn seed.

The EPA wrongly exempted insecticide-coated seeds from regulation and must be ordered to “assess and register” the seeds as pesticides, said two environmental groups in a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

The groups said the neonicotinoid insecticides commonly used on the seeds cause widespread harm to birds, pollinators such as bees, beneficial insects, and endangered species.

The Center for Food Safety and the Pesticide Action Network North America said the lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Francisco, would force the EPA to treat the seeds as pesticides. The agency exempted them as “treated articles” and in 2022 denied a petition by the Center for Food Safety to begin the rulemaking process for regulating the seeds as pesticides.

Insecticide-coated seeds are widely used as a precaution against such pests as soybean aphids, although some researchers question the value of the coatings. The lawsuit estimates that coated seeds are used on 150 million acres of cropland annually.

“Neonicotinoids have … contributed to the widespread decline of bee populations and other widespread ecological effects, including harm to aquatic life, impacts so severe they are being called a second Silent Spring,” said the lawsuit. “EPA must apply that [pesticide] registration process to coated seeds and stop exempting them from it.”

To read the lawsuit, click here.

Produced with FERN, non-profit reporting on food, agriculture, and environmental health.
Read more about
Business News

More Business News

carbon-capture pipeline for the Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Carbon pipeline company loses attempt to hold South Dakota farmer in contempt
Article
Pink treated corn seed.
Lawsuit would force EPA to regulate coated seeds
Article
Iowa Pipeline map
Feds: Carbon dioxide pipelines are necessary to reduce emissions
Article
Gov. Josh Shapiro and others at Little Leaf Farm in Carbon County cut a green ribbon for the indoor farms opening.
Pa. Gov. Shapiro attends opening of Carbon Co. indoor farm’s greenhouse
Article
All Business News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76