Content ID

341763

Minnesota Department of Agriculture meets with HyLife Windom

By
Noah Rohlfing
5/10/2023
A Google Maps photo of Minnesota with Windom pinned
Google Maps

With less than a month remaining to find a sale before the closure of HyLife Windom’s plant in Windom, Minnesota, the state Department of Agriculture called a meeting with a number of important local figures on April 24. On April 11, HyLife notified the town that the plant would close entirely if a new owner was not found by the start of June.

The department says city and state officials are ready to help facilitate a buyer for the facility in order to support the nearly 1,000 workers at the plant who would be laid off if there is no change in ownership. Housing and infrastructure stand out as key needs, as does the success and security of the Windom community. Windom has a population of less than 5,000 people.

Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen said he led the meeting and left it with a more positive outlook about the future of the plant. With the importance of the plant to a small community, he said the state is trying to be as helpful as possible to all parties. The plant does a little over 5,000 pigs per day, Petersen added. Small-to-medium plants are very important for driving competition, he said, and the HyLife Windom plant served primarily the Asian market. 

“We wanted to be as welcoming and as big of a resource as we can. The plant’s in great shape,” Petersen added. “It’s a big thing when you have 1,000 employees in a rural area, so we really want to really drive the economy in that area.”

The meeting was attended by the city of Windom, state senator Bill Weber, state representative Marj Fogelman, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, and the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority. After the meeting, Windom Mayor Dominic Jones spoke to a HyLife representative. HyLife said it is still actively looking for a buyer.

One of the most important parts for Petersen was making sure the Windom community feels supported by the state, as does HyLife. HyLife’s U.S. subsidiaries, including the Windom plant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on April 27. The filings revealed debts in the range of $100 to $500 million. 

“HyLife knows that we’re trying to help them. Hopefully something positive comes out here in the next week or so,” Petersen said.

Read more about
Business News

More Business News

A Google Maps photo of Minnesota with Windom pinned
Minnesota Department of Agriculture meets with HyLife Windom
Article
Farmers inspect the row unit of a John Deere planter
Colorado’s right to repair law could save farmers time, money and spur local business
Article
USDA secretary Tom Vilsack speaks at the podium at the Ag Outlook Forum
Vilsack says innovation key to fighting climate change, food insecurity
Article
The logo for Landwerx, a collaboration between Landus and Defensewerx
Landwerx working to advance U.S. food and national security
Article
All Business News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76