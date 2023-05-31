Minnesota study: Water quality-certified farms have higher profits

Using water quality practices on the farm has financial benefits, according to a study by the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence.

For the fourth consecutive year, farmers enrolled in the state’s Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program had higher profits than farms that didn’t take part. As part of the study, 101 farms enrolled in the water certification program throughout the state provided information and data, as well as many non-certified farms for comparison. The “Influence of Intensified Environmental Practices on Farm Profitability” study was released in April under the Minnesota Farm Business Management (FBM) umbrella. Application documents can be found on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture website.

On average, water quality-certified farms brought in $23,500 — or 7.5% — more than non-certified farms in 2022, said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson. While crop sales have been lower on average for environmental cohort farms (a $468,650 four-year average instead of the state average of $581,327), average livestock sales have nearly doubled those of the state FBM average at $572,556 over the past four years.

Average net income was $317,815 for farms involved in the Environmental Cohort from 2019 to 2022, while the state average was $257,647. In 2022, environmental cohort farms had an average of 831 crop acres per farm, as opposed to the database average of 808. In 2021, the database average was 781 — higher than the environmental cohort average of 742 acres per farm.

The 101 certified farms involved in the study come from all over the state, which comprises different types of agriculture and land and helps give the FBM a more complete picture of how the impact of water certification and other environmental efforts is spread.

Forty-three of the 87 counties in Minnesota are represented in the study — with Stearns and Goodhue counties holding the most farms with a certification. Both counties have 10 to 15 farms in the program, and AgCentric director Keith Olander connected their prevalence to a theme found in the study.

“It encompasses a lot of livestock, a lot of different crops and a lot of different geography,” Olander said. “Those are heavy dairy counties. A lot of farms in those counties are part of our Farm Business Management programs.”

Olander hoped the study would provide some more context for farmers both in and out of the state, as the environmental impact of farms will continue to be a focus.

“This clearly states the case [for water quality certification], and I say this because we’re doing this with cover crops and we want to carry that forward and see where the environmental metrics go so that we can help farmers make decisions,” Olander said.