National Ag Day: Celebrating the sustainability of farmers

For the 50th anniversary of National Ag Day, the agricultural community, from farmers to farm organizations, highlighted agriculture’s climate-smart contributions to sustain the Earth for future generations.

Today, the Agriculture Council of America hosted a gathering on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to celebrate. Industry members from across the country also participated virtually.



First-generation farmer and American Farm Bureau (AFB) member Kamel Bell, who spoke during the event, believes agriculture's sustainability begins with our youth.

Since founding Sankota Farms, a North Carolina honey and vegetable farm, over a decade ago, Bell has opened his greenhouses and hives to local students.

"Farming is something that we as a society have gotten away from," he says. "The youth are important because without them being involved in learning, we can't ensure that farming will look the way we want it to look."

A former agricultural science teacher, Bell’s curriculum included a classroom garden, which required students to care for or tend to various vegetables.

"I started to see a change in their behavior. Their grades would get higher, and they also became more interested in the overall picture of their life," he says.

Now, a full-time farmer and public speaker, Bell hosts an academy on his farm that engages youth with many of the farm's regenerative farming practices. He teaches methods such as using broad forks, to till the soil for planting, and demonstrates the use of honey bees as pollination aids on the farm.

"The more interested we can get the youth, the more chance we have that they will come into the industry to fulfill a role or push the industry forward," Bell says. "Being able to have youth on the farm, it’s like a public service."

Later in the program, Mikel Ali, one of Bell’s students,echoed an enthusiasm for the lessons learned on the farm.

Ali says when he first came to Sankota Farms, he didn't know what to expect. Learning the regenerative farming practices Bell uses to grow rows of cucumbers, kale, peppers, and lettuce was a surprise.

"I've learned what it means to work for something. Mr. Bell has taught me that it's my responsibility to take the Earth; it's the foundation of what we are doing; we need to try to be smart and preserve the Earth for future generations," Ali says.

A senior at Hillside High School, Ali was recently awarded a full-ride scholarship to Duke University through QuestBridge, a program that connects outstanding low-income students with universities. Ali credits his time at Sankota Farms and Bell’s mentorship for encouraging him to succeed in his future goals.

Rewarding farmers for their stewardship

Later in the program, Duane Simpson, Bayer's vice president of crop science & sustainability, addressed the crowd as a panelist along with Jennifer Ose, John Deere’s marketing director, on the sustainable efforts of agriculture.

The interest in farmer's sustainability practices did not initially start at the company or government level, Simpson says.

"Consumers are driving this. We've got an entire generation who cares more about the environment as they make everyday purchases than past generations," he adds.

With its carbon credit program, Bayer is working on a marketplace platform, Foreground, which will reward farmers using regenerative or environmental practices. It will also connect farmers to the direct market, with consumers willing to pay a premium price for sustainable agricultural products.

"We want to make sure consumers can have transparency into how their food is produced," Simpsons says.

