Nebraska Soybean Board announces Dustlock Matching Program

The Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will match up to $10,000 for selected locations that take part in the recently-announced Dustlock Matching Program. The NSB hopes the program will increase the use of Dustlock, a soy-based product designed to improve dust control and road stabilization on dirt and gravel surfaces.



Time running short to apply

NSB expects to receive applications from fairgrounds, grain processing complexes, feed mixing areas, community development projects, service roads, construction sites, public gathering places, campgrounds, and parking lots across the state. Applications are due by April 28. After a review by the NSB and Dustlock, selected requests could get sprayed in summer of 2023.

The idea for a Matching Fund project began in August of 2022, after a demonstration sponsored by the NSB at a local trade show caught attention throughout the state.

“We are excited to partner with Dustlock through this new program to bring dust control, increased road longevity and improved quality of life to people across the state of Nebraska,” said Wesley Wach, NSB demand and utilization coordinator.



What is DustLock?

A natural byproduct of the soybean refining process, Dustlock aims to keep dust down and prevent erosion of gravel. Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest (EDC) developed the product and says the product is 100% non-toxic and free of synthetic chemicals. Dustlock is not harmful to fish, humans, or wildlife, EDC claims.

The EDC says Dustlock stays where it’s applied because it “bonds” with the material it is sprayed on, meaning it doesn’t spread when wet. It aims to prevent washout, potholes, and other non-paved road issues by preventing road movement. The EDC claims that one use of the product can last for multiple years depending on weather and traffic loads.

“Customers say the product has improved safety through better visibility and has caused roads to lose less gravel,” said Dan Feige of EDC. “It also has kept dust from blowing on facilities, crops, livestock, homes, and customers say they spend less on maintenance costs each year.”