Nutrien, Bunge announce strategic alliance

Nutrien Ag Solutions and Bunge will join forces to support U.S. farmers in the transition to lower-carbon, sustainable farming practices.

While Bunge’s involvement includes planned contracting with farmers and managing commercialization pre- and post-harvest, Nutrien Ag Solutions plans to implement crop consulting, analytical testing of soil, water, and tissue, as well as data collection via Agrible, a proprietary platform that creates predictive forecasts and sustainability metrics.

In an announcement, Rob Clayton, senior vice president at Nutrien Ag Solutions, said it’s an important focus for farming across the country.

“We understand that every farm is unique and pride ourselves on being able to provide personalized, whole-acre solutions for every field through the agronomists and crop consultants that work directly with our growers. We look forward to providing our services during this initial program for the upcoming crop season and beyond,” Clayton said.

Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Decatur, Indiana, will be the first locations and work is expected to begin in the 2023/2024 crop season. The focus of the alliance will include cover crops, reduced tillage, nutrient management, and “promoting responsible pesticide use,” per the joint release.

Fernando Candia, Bunge vice president of carbon solutions, said investing in low-carbon initiatives is a focus for the company. Soil health and biodiversity are important for the future of agriculture, along with minimizing emissions in the years to come.

“Making meaningful reductions in greenhouse gas emissions requires collaboration between stakeholders, including farmers, crop input companies and processors. We are pleased to create this new alliance with Nutrien Ag Solutions, which will further strengthen Bunge’s connection with farmers in the United States and create value for participants across all our value chains,” he added.