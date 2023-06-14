One day left in second stage of CSP funding; third round begins in Indiana

The deadline for a second stage of additional Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) funding is approaching: June 15 is the final date of application for extended funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has budgeted $3.25 billion in funding over the next five years for CSP, which is managed by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

This opened an extra window for applications in multiple states, with New Jersey, Idaho, Michigan, and Iowa among the states announcing renewed opportunities. Climate-smart conservation practices such as cover crops, no-till, grazing, tree planting, wetland restoration, and nutrient management will be considered for funding. The USDA will also support conservation efforts, such as runoff reduction and water conservation.

A third round of funding was announced by Indiana on June 12, with the deadline set for July 21.

“This new round of funding will enable even more farmers and private forestland owners to make a lasting impact on the landscapes throughout Indiana while also mitigating impacts of extreme weather events,” said David Doctorian of the Indiana NRCS.

Kate Hansen, senior policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, said the window presented a very high chance of success for farmers who wish to apply (or re-apply) for CSP programs.

“In the first round of applications for these funds, every eligible applicant was funded. Millions of dollars still need to be put to good use,” Hansen said. “USDA’s working lands programs, including CSP, have been historically underfunded and oversubscribed, with the number of eligible applications exceeding available funding. The additional funding will allow more producers to enroll.”

Producers are encouraged to apply at their local USDA service center for quick approvals, as the second window of applications allows the NRCS to immediately evaluate candidates.