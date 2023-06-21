Point to producers, but WOTUS discussion continues

On May 25, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Sackett v. EPA, defining the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS). But there may still be a legislative stamp on the issue yet to come.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa and Mike Braun of Indiana, all members of the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, are backing the Define WOTUS Act to codify a definition of what constitutes a federally regulated waterway.

The bill was introduced in March along with a companion bill in the House. Both are awaiting a vote in committee. Among other measures the bill allows an exclusion for snowpack and clarifies which waters require more than a visual inspection to determine WOTUS status.

“Iowa farmers, landowners, and developers care about the quality and health of their land, but multiple rules changes over the past several years have led to uncertainty and confusion. It’s time to put a stop to federal bureaucrats’ heavy-handed approach and create a clear, commonsense definition of WOTUS,” said Grassley.

Without a clearly defined definition, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which have regulatory authority over WOTUS, have changed the definition according to various administrations.

“Regulations for what falls under Waters of the U.S. have ping-ponged back and forth for years,” says Braun. “Farmers and families need a reasonable, practical definition.”

WOTUS History

Definition and legal inconsistencies surrounding WOTUS have existed for decades, dating back to the 1972 Clean Water Act, and have implications for all forms of agriculture as outlined by Reuters and published on Agriculture.com.

Farm groups site regulatory burdens in their objections to a broad EPA definition.

The National Corn Growers Association, applauding the SCOTUS decision, claimed a “huge win to landowners by providing clarity to farmers and others about the process of determining federal jurisdiction over wetlands. EPA’s broad definition of WOTUS creates pervasive uncertainty and confusion for the agriculture community and farmers trying to manage land they own and operate.”

The 9-0 SCOTUS ruling gave the win to ag groups by redefining WOTUS using “continuous surface connection” rather than “significant nexus,” which covers not just navigable waters but adjacent wetlands, as criteria for regulation, and putting a dent in the regulatory reach of the EPA. Successful Farming’s Chuck Abbott further explains in Supreme Court Restricts Federal Protection of Wetlands.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a step in the right direction, by finally addressing significant regulatory uncertainty that has lingered for far too long,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “The decision better defines the regulatory scope of the federal government as it relates to America’s land and water. Curtailing this expensive and burdensome federal overreach gives Iowa farmers the confidence to continue using modern farming practices and will allow further acceleration of important conservation work across our state.”

Marking the 10th anniversary of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, an initiative designed to reduce runoff that contributes to the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico, Naig said, “We’re continuously innovating, learning, testing, and driving new science-based practices — all of which can make an even greater impact. We must embrace working lands conservation to keep our farmland productive while also protecting soil and water.”

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) claims nitrate levels in the state’s streams and rivers have fallen to a 21-year low, acknowledging the effects of drought on the amount of water leaving the state. The goal is to reduce nitrogen and phosphorus losses by 45%.

IDALS estimates constructing 60 wetlands over the next 5 years, compared to the previous three to five per year, by partnering with Ducks Unlimited in a $7.1 million cooperative project.

“Water quality wetlands not only do an excellent job of filtering water before it reaches our rivers, lakes, and streams, but these beautiful additions to our landscape also provide excellent habitat for wildlife,” said Naig. In the first phase of the project, several hundred potential locations have been identified for development of wetlands as well as saturated buffers, bioreactors, and multi-purpose oxbows to enhance water quality as part of the Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

What’s next?

“Now that the Supreme Court has ruled favorably, the EPA must produce a new WOTUS rule that allows farmers to utilize modern practices without needlessly impeding conservation work,” said Naig.

“Farmers are the originators of conservation and are taught the key to preservation is to protect our natural resources,” added Duane Stateler, National Pork Producers Council vice president and Ohio pork producer. “We can now proceed with certainty to use all our conservation assets to best farm our land so we can deliver healthy food to our customers for generations to come.”

But the details of the definition of WOTUS and that definition’s consequences are not yet completely settled, with EPA now expected to issue a revised WOTUS rule. Ag groups will continue to be involved, as will environmental groups that oppose the new ruling.

The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP), the largest coalition of conservation organizations in the U.S., pronounced its disappointment with the Sackett decision, while calling on Congress to address the issue, saying: “Wetlands provide nesting and rearing habitat for waterfowl and fish. They replenish groundwater sources and reduce flooding and clean the water that goes downstream. In the West, wet meadows provide important refuge areas during fire and reliable water and forage for wildlife during the dry summer and fall months. The court's ruling will be bad for the environment and for hunting and fishing. It is past time for Congress to specifically address the issue by defining the scope of the Clean Water Act in a way that protects the environment, provides certainty for landowners and industry, and sustains our sports.”

The National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) said it will continue to work with the EPA and USACE to update and implement the regulatory framework to reflect the needs of farmers, ranchers, and communities.

“[This] ruling proves that protecting our nation’s waterways and growing food, fiber and fuel are two tandem efforts — not two competing interests,” says NASDA CEO Ted McKinney. “There is, however, work to be done to ensure farmers and ranchers are equipped to best care for their land while following applicable federal or state requirements.”

