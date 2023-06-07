States partner with FieldWatch for online mapping

With spraying season right around the corner, states are encouraging farmers and beekeepers to register for online mapping through FieldWatch and its various registries. The goal of the registries is to protect crops and pollinators from harmful pesticides by giving producers and beekeepers a place to keep tabs on sensitive areas.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) encouraged specialty crop farmers to sign up as well, saying producers and pesticide applicators need to work together. A total of 757 growers in Nebraska have registered with FieldWatch, totaling 2,173 sites throughout 84 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. NDA Director Sherry Vinton called Nebraska farmers “innovative” for embracing the product.

Mike Naig, the secretary of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS), said the use of FieldWatch and its registries is key to keeping Iowa’s crops and pollinators safe.

“Up-to-date location information combined with good communication is key to ensuring harmony between neighboring crops and production methods,” Naig said.

Registration is free and allows users to use the FieldCheck app along with other registry tools, such as driftwatch, created for commercial crop planters, and beecheck for beekeepers and apiarists. Field sizes must be larger than a half-acre to qualify. Registered users are encouraged to annually confirm their locations and information. In Iowa, IDALS reviews submitted entries before they get added to the database.