Content ID

341514

Sustainable aviation fuel is among GOP targets in budget bill

By
FERN's Ag Insider
4/21/2023
A fuel pump shows different options for ethanol fuel blends.

House Republicans would eliminate several tax credits for the biofuels industry, including the $1.25-a-gallon credit for sustainable aviation fuel, in the budget bill that could be put to a vote next week.

The package also would eliminate incentives created in the 2022 climate, health, and tax bill for biomass-based diesel fuel and second-generation biofuels.

“Congress should not waste time or energy on political messaging bills that do not advance the national interest,” said the American Clean Power Association in response to the Republican plan. The trade group said the focus should be on energy security rather than jeopardizing thousands of jobs in an industry poised for growth.

The White House budget office said the House GOP package would mean a 22 percent cut in discretionary spending on programs outside of the military. “A 22 percent cut would mean 1.7 million women, infants, and children would lose vital nutrition assistance” through WIC, “significantly increasing child poverty and hunger,” it said.

The House GOP package is available here.

Produced with FERN, non-profit reporting on food, agriculture, and environmental health.
Read more about
Business News

More Business News

Iowa pipeline map
Supreme Court denies appeal in pipeline trespassing case
Article
A fuel pump shows different options for ethanol fuel blends.
Sustainable aviation fuel is among GOP targets in budget bill
Article
A farmer holding money in his hands.
Farmers face sharply higher interest rates on loans
Article
Iowa carbon map
Carbon pipelines’ fate still uncertain in Iowa
Article
All Business News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76