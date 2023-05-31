USDA seeks input on changes to prevented planting insurance

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) wants to hear from farmers regarding possible changes to prevented planting crop insurance coverage, with multiple in-person comment sessions scheduled over the summer through the USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA).

The Request for Information — written and in-person — will remain open until Sept. 1. Prevented planting insurance can prove invaluable in the event that extreme weather impacts planting times.

Information on how to leave a written comment in response to the USDA’s request can be found on the Federal Register website.

“We truly care what our customers – the nation’s agricultural producers – have to say. That’s why we’re hosting listening sessions in 11 states in addition to accepting written comments,” said RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger. “We listen to their needs so that we can adapt, improve, and help them manage their risks and provide better opportunities to protect their operations.”

The RMA plans to do a virtual session via Microsoft Teams on June 8, with more information available on the RMA website.

Thirteen in-person sessions are scheduled in the following states:

Arkansas (Aug. 3 in Stuttgart)

Arizona (Aug. 22 in Maricopa)

California (June 27 in Tulelake, June 28 in Davis)

Colorado (July 20, location TBD)

Indiana (July 11 in Dubois)

Iowa (Aug. 9 in Sutherland)

Michigan (July 12 in Adrian)

New Mexico (Aug. 24 in Las Cruces)

North Dakota (Aug. 8 in West Fargo)

Pennsylvania (July 11 in Pennsylvania Furnace)

South Carolina (Aug. 8 in Florence, Aug. 9 in Orangeburg)

Texas (June 13 in El Campo)

Among the topics the RMA wants to hear from farmers on: the Harvest Price Option. USDA is asking for feedback on whether or not to allow payment calculations to be based on the higher of the projected price or harvest price.

The RMA also wants to know if it should re-implement the option to buy-up prevented planting insurance up to 10%, or if farmers have a willingness to pay an additional premium for expanded planting benefits, among other general questions. Whether prevented planting payments are higher for contract crops or not is also a topic for RMA input.

Input on the implementation of the “one in four” rule — which stipulates that acreage must have been planted, harvested, and insured in at least one of the last four crop years – is also requested.