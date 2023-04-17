USDA: Stronger biosecurity reduced spread of bird flu

Fewer than 900,000 birds in domestic flocks have died due to highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) this year, said the Agriculture Department in a review of bird flu outbreaks that date from February 2022.

“Biosecurity is our best defense,” said a USDA statement.

Agriculture Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt said “lateral spread” of HPAI from farm to farm via contaminated equipment and clothing was reduced to 15% of HPAI cases this time, compared to 70% of outbreaks in the 2014-15 epidemic.

A record 58.65 million birds have died from HPAI infections or the culling of infected flocks this time, compared to 50 million birds during 2014-15. Both episodes drove up egg prices for consumers and caused hundreds of millions of dollars of losses for farmers.

The USDA said improved biosecurity measures by operators have vastly reduced outbreaks among commercial flocks over the past year.

In March, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said it had spent more than $670 million to contain highly pathogenic avian influenza, and to indemnify owners for their losses in the ongoing outbreaks. Outlays included more $414 million in compensation for “depopulated” birds and eggs, $142 million to cull flocks, dispose of dead birds and activities to kill the virus, and $114 million in personnel, state agreements and field costs.