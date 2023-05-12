Content ID

WATCH: USDA WASDE Report | May 12, 2023

By
Successful Farming Staff
5/12/2023
Unloading corn into a semi during harvest.
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. Here's a summary of the numbers.

Al Kluis, managing director of Kluis Commodity Advisors, says today's report was bearish for U.S. corn and soybeans, largely due to the expectation of robust production and declining demand.

For more details and trader reactions, read the latest coverage from Successful Farming.

