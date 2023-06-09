What does the destruction of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station mean for Ukraine agriculture?

On the night of June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station. According to information from the occupation authorities, 11 of the 28 spans of the dam were destroyed, the width of the breach is approximately 177 meters.

According to the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions of Aug. 12, 1949 Article 56, “Protection of works and installations containing dangerous forces,” the destruction of hydropower plants is considered a weapon of mass destruction and a war crime of indiscriminate action.

Provided the left bank of the Dnieper is completely liberated, it may take up to three years to restore the dam. According to the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise Ukrhydroenergo, the station is damaged beyond repair; it will be necessary to build a dam from the foundation. It will also be necessary to restore coastal fortifications. All this will take time.

Undermining the Kakhovka HPP will have catastrophic man-made, ecological, and economic consequences.

A wave several meters in height has already reached the city of Kherson. Water also began to rise up the Ingulets and Bug rivers to Mykolaiv.

According to Ukrhydroenerho, in four days all the accumulated water will flow out of the reservoir, leaving only the natural channel of the Dnipro River.

During the detonation of the dam, the engine room of the Kakhovka HPP, which stored 450 metric tons of technical fuel oil, was destroyed. As a result dozens of tons of technical fuel oil entered the Dnipro River, and there is a risk of further leakage.

The supply of water for cooling the nuclear reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, may be interrupted.

Due to a shortage of water, large metallurgical enterprises in the cities of Marganets, Nikopol, and Pokrov may shut down.

Many cities and villages that get water from the Kakhovka Canal will remain without tap water, particularly in occupied Berdyansk.

Large areas and about 80 settlements below the dam are flooded. It became necessary to immediately evacuate tens of thousands of people. Houses that are close to the Dnieper channel will be completely destroyed. In a few months, the water will recede, but the areas and buildings will be seriously damaged.

A very strong current will wash away and carry downstream the explosives and ammunition left by the Russians on their previously established defense lines.

Kherson Oblast is a region with intensive agriculture. Producers there use a variety of pesticides. There is a high probability that a significant part of the stocks of these pesticides will not be evacuated in time. Pesticides, fertilizers, oil products, and other dangerous substances can get into the water, which will lead to the death of aquatic biological resources in the Dnipro and partly in the Black Sea.

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP will also have negative consequences for fisheries. The death of fish, both young and adults, is already recorded. The spawning period has just ended, and due to the drop in the water level, the spawn will dry out in the wet areas.

In addition, the fauna of the reservoir carried away by the water flow into the floodplains formed below the Kakhovka HPP dam will also die. In the future, when the "flood" wave subsides, these biological resources will end up on dry land.

Another problem will be the entry and death of freshwater fish and other biological resources in the salty waters of the Black Sea. In turn, the Black Sea fauna can also die from the massive influx of fresh water.

As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP, losses to the fishing industry from the death of only adult fish can reach 95,000 tons, or about $100 million U.S. dollars (USD). In total, according to preliminary calculations, losses from the death of all biological resources will amount to $250 million USD.

The negative consequences of the devastation of water bioresources will continue for several years in a row, even if the bed of the Kakhovka Reservoir is filled in the near future. The restoration of the quantitative and qualitative composition of fish populations, restoration of bottom coenoses of the feed base takes a long time.

The largest pumping station in Europe is located in the Kherson region, which took water from the Kakhovka reservoir, and further through the Kakhovka canal and a network of smaller canals, water is supplied for the irrigation of hundreds of thousands of hectares of agricultural land in the Kherson region.

A man-made disaster will disrupt the water supply of 31 field irrigation systems in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. These systems provide irrigation for 584 thousand hectares, from which approximately 4 million tons of grain and oil crops were harvested in 2021, worth about 1.5 billion dollars.

In 2023, only 13 irrigation systems were operating on the right bank of the Dnieper. The explosion of the Kakhovka HPP actually left 94% of irrigation systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia, and 30% in Dnipropetrovsk regions without a water resource.

If irrigation is stopped, the land will begin to degrade. The wind will sweep away the fertile soil layer, and under the influence of high temperatures, this area will turn into a desert. This area is already home to the largest desert in Europe — the Oleshkiv sands — which can grow significantly.

Due to the shutdown of the North Crimean Canal, Crimea will remain without water.