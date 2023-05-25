WinField, Northern Star launch triticale seed

An expanded forage and cover crop collaboration is the newest joint project from WinField United and Northern Star Integrated Services, according to an announcement. The two companies will infuse Northern Star’s current triticale seed genetics into the Croplan and Armor seed brands.

Triticale is a crop known for its growth and adaptability to various conditions and environments. It can also work as a cover crop, which can improve soil health and support the sequestration of soil carbon.

WinField said its first foray into the triticale market will be a multiyear process using research plots to launch its seed strategy. It then plans to identify WinField United associates from local growers.

Northern Star manager Brent Fitzmorris said the company’s strength in developing seed varieties will work well with WinField’s resources. He added that Northern Star is “solely focused” on small grain and forage genetics and WinField’s network will help expand its reach.

Gary Nowaczyk, WinField director of Croplan alfalfa, forages, sunflower, canola, and wheat, said the new collaboration is an exciting development for both brands. "We're eager to offer the retail system and its growers access to high-quality triticale seed and proud to be able to provide new products that can help support responsible agriculture practices,” Nowaczyk added.