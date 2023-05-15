After fast start, planting in Iowa stalls

Wet weather slows down planting progress for farmers in Iowa and North Carolina while Matt Miles makes his first spray applications in Arkansas.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

This season, we are reminded of the importance of spreading out risk when we can. Frequent rain has delayed planting, causing the planters to sit for days at a time.

This past week is the first time since planting started that the planter has been able to run everyday. We’ve found there are multiple ways we spread out our risks. The best way we’ve discovered is to not have all our corn or soybeans acres in one geographical location. Our farms are laid out north to south. The southern farms will typically miss a weather event the northern farms had and vice versa.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We do not use the same variety and maturity of seed across all our acres as another way to spread our risk. For example, we run two corn planters, each planter will be planting a different variety of corn within the same field.

We are looking at having to replant a few acres of corn. A week ago, we had a 4 inch rain event over a 48 hour period. The corn had just emerged and did not have the vegetative growth to handle the saturated ground. Areas I thought would need to be replanted, we ended up digging up the plants to find an excellent root system. We are crediting the root system back to our in-furrow and two by two programs. That is a great advantage to testing out products on your farm to figure out which products fit your program best while having great return on investment.

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

Last week, my son Layne and I went to Chad Henderson’s farm for his first XtremeAg field day on Thursday. We arrived Wednesday evening after we got things wrapped up at the farm, which was very hectic. On Tuesday, we had a lot of plots we still had to spray in order to meet the growth stage windows of the plants in each plot before leaving for Alabama. It seems like the application windows are getting smaller every year. We ended up using a separate sprayer to apply product, instead of piggybacking on the herbicide in order to knock out all seven plots in a timely manner.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

I was not as worried about leaving the farm behind for a couple of days because it rained on Wednesday, and we have a great team back home. I am confident that they can make the right decisions for the farm. When we returned home on Friday it was still too wet to get into the field, so we will start applying herbicide and a mix of nutrients on the corn and soybeans this week, hopefully.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We plant our corn and soybeans at the same time, so they mature at the same time. That way we can capture more yield. But, it’s not as efficient as we are planting and harvesting all of our acres at the same time. It is very challenging but becomes worth it in the end. All in all, the rain came at the perfect time and the success of the field day on Thursday made for a very good week.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

The planting season has become drawn out. We started with one of the best planting seasons of my life when we began planting after Easter, but after that first week we were not able to go out again for another two weeks because it would not stop raining and was cold. I was nervous about the early planted corn and soybeans, but it appeared that everything ended up being okay due to the stress mitigation products really looked like they worked. On Monday, May 8, we had a horrible storm with high winds, hail, and rain. Within 30 minutes we received 2.5 inches of rain. We decided that at least the first 100 acres of soybeans we planted will have to be replanted due to the damage.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We still have 1,000 acres of corn and 600 acres of soybeans to plant. We have received a nice rainfall and the soil conditions are good at the moment. This week, we plan on finishing up all the planting so long as the weather is good. I am happy with how we are recovering from the rainstorm we had last week because the heavy rainfall caused a lot of erosion. I believe that as long as we don’t have any more unexpected storms for the rest of the planting period we will be set. For now, I am focusing on getting my remaining acres planted and the damaged acres replanted.

