AGCO and BASF partner on smart spraying capabilities

Bosch BASF Smart Farming and AGCO Corporation will partner to integrate and commercialize Smart Spraying technology on Fendt Rogator sprayers. The system is expected to hit American and European markets in 2024.

The first trials of Bosch BASF Smart Farming’s Smart Spraying Solution were held in May 2021. The product offers optimal herbicide savings without compromising weed control through sophisticated sensoring, automated sensitivity thresholds, access to Bosch BASF Smart Farming’s weed identification technology, and the use of Fendt Rogator’s robust application platform. The system allows for targeted spraying in daytime and nighttime conditions.

“The progress we have made with Bosch BASF Smart Farming in developing a sustainable solution that maintains productivity while improving profitability, delivering clean fields with maximum savings, is an excellent example of AGCO’s farmer focus,” said Seth Crawford, precision ag and digital SVP & GM for AGCO, in a news release. “We look forward to our further collaboration with Bosch BASF Smart Farming as we work together to bring this solution to farmers and custom applicators around the world.”

Farmers can also benefit from customized agronomic recommendations and reliable documentation. The system will offer an end-to-end user experience through AGCO controls and Bosch BASF Smart Farming’s integrated digital platform from xarvio Digital Farming Solutions.

“What makes our system unique is the combination of superior precision, digital tools, and the best agronomic expertise,” said Matt Leininger, Bosch BASF Smart Farming, North America, in a news release. “With a 24/7 application capability, we create exceptional green-on-green and green-on-brown performance in the market. This type of precision agronomics offering is a breakthrough to support farmers with less impact and higher yields.”

The system currently supports corn, soy, cotton, canola, sunflower, and sugar beet, with capabilities for more crops to be added in the future. For more information, visit https://www.smartfarming.ag/.