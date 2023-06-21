Second week of dropping condition for corn, soybean, oat, and spring wheat crops

This week's Crop Progress report was delayed until Tuesday in observance of Juneteenth. USDA reported continued decline in crop conditions for corn, soybeans, oats, and spring wheat. Winter wheat condition was steady.

Corn Progress

As of June 18, 96% of the U.S. corn crop has emerged, up 3% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 2%.

According to USDA, 12% of the country's corn is rated poor/very poor, up 4% from the previous week.

Corn rated fair is at 33%, up 2% from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent fell to 55%.

Soybean Progress

USDA says soybean emergence is up to 92%. This is up 6% from the pervious week and 9% ahead of the five-year average.

USDA rated 12% of soybeans in poor/very poor condition, up from 9% the previous week.

Soybeans rated fair are up 2% to 34%.

Good/excellent soybeans fell to 54%, down from 59% the previous week.

Oats

USDA says 98% of the oat crop has emerged in the top nine oat growing states. This is up 5% from the previous week and 1% ahead of the five-year average.

The report says 58% of oats are headed, up from 45% the previous week and ahead of the 48% five-year average.

According to USDA, 16% of oats are rated poor/very poor, up from 12% the week prior.

Oats in fair condition rose to 39% from 35% the week prior.

The percentage of oats rated good/excellent is down 8% to 45%.

Wheat

USDA says 94% of the U.S. winter wheat crop is headed. This is up from 89% the previous week and 1% of the five-year average.

Nine states have reported the start of winter wheat harvest. USDA says 15% of harvest is complete, up from 8% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 20%.

According to USDA, 29% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor.

Winter wheat rated fair is at 33%.

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is 38%, equal to the previous week.

USDA reports 98% of the U.S. spring wheat crop has emerged, up 8% from the previous week. The five-year average is 95%.

Spring wheat is 10% headed, equal to the five-year average.

USDA rated 12% of spring wheat poor/very poor.

Spring wheat rated fair rose to 37%

Good/excellent spring wheat plunged to 51% from 60% the week prior.