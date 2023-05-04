Bayer to enhance Channel brand and simplify seed buying

A newly enhanced Channel brand from Bayer will simplify the seed buying experience in 2025. The best elements of the company’s regional brands will be shifted to the Channel brand.

“This evolution will enhance the growth of our Channel brand, enable us to strengthen our dealer relationships and allow us to further invest in agronomic support and products that will benefit our customers,” a Bayer spokesperson says.

Ten brand names will be phased out following the 2024 growing season: Jung Seed Genetics, Kruger Seeds, Stone Seed Group, Fontenelle Hybrids, Stewart Seeds, Lewis Hybrids, Hubner Seed, Gold Country Seed, and Specialty Hybrids. Moving forward, the broadened Channel portfolio of products will include legacy regional brand and Channel products. DeKalb and Asgrow brands will not be impacted.

The centralized approach will allow Bayer customers access to new technologies quicker than the current model. While regional names will be gone, regional support will continue under the Channel brand.

“Customers will continue to receive the local agronomic support they have come to know and trust, through their trusted local seedsman and regional brand dealers,” a Bayer spokesperson says. “While this change will affect some of our brands and people, the vast majority of our business will not be impacted. This is not a decision we take lightly, and we have structured this evolution to minimally impact our employees and partners. We have communicated with all affected parties, and are committed to transparency throughout this process.”