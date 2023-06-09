Cattle, wheat, and farmers are suffering in Kansas

Drought has caused hay supplies to fall to an all time low causing some Kansas cow/calf operators to have to cull their herd while others wonder if they’ll have to follow suit.

Jude Gottschalk, owner of Gottschalk Equipment Sales, Inc. in Hays, Kansas, says some farmers have told him about selling off their cattle herds because of the significant drought. “You’re hearing these old guys breaking down and crying to see their herd go,” Gottschalk says. “It’s not only their livelihood, but these cows are their family.”

The dry conditions that have impacted Kansas have been persistent all winter long, which Gottschalk says has really damaged the pastures.

According to the June 5 Crop Progress Condition report for Kansas, pasture and range conditions are 37% fair, 24% poor, and 21% very poor. Only 1% of the pasture and range conditions are rated as excellent, with the remaining conditions rating 17% good.

In addition to his equipment business, Gottschalk also farms 1,500 acres with his brother in Kansas. Along with raising cattle, they grow wheat, grain and forage sorghum, and alfalfa.

On their farm, the drought has even resulted in their stock ponds drying up. A few days ago, Gottschalk says he drove through his pasture only to find that his cows were belly deep “in the last pond that had water.”

In the Hays, Kansas area, Gottschalk mentions that overall hay supplies are limited for many farmers. “There are very few that had enough carryover,” Gottschalk says. “The forage stocks in this area are pretty much 100% depleted.”

While the drought has farmers concerned about their futures, Gottschalk says, “Rain is at the end of every drought, and you have to have the bad years so you appreciate the good ones.”

According to the latest drought monitor map, some areas of Kansas have seen some relief from precipitation with D4 exceptional drought reducing from nearly 32% of the state last week to almost 17% of the state this week. This week, D3 extreme drought conditions cover nearly 30% of the state, while just over 21% of Kansas is in D2 severe drought. Almost 13% of the state is in D1 moderate drought, just over 10% is abnormally dry, and just 9% of the state’s acres are drought-free.

Kelley McGuire, a farmer in Mitchell County, Kansas, has also felt the effects of the drought on his farm. McGuire says that the cost per acre to keep things running has increased significantly. “I’ve had to borrow more money because the income was down,” he notes.

While McGuire is hoping for the rain to bring some relief to his farm, he says he hasn’t changed the way he manages his crops just in case rain does fall. “I try not to cut corners on growing crops,” McGuire says, “but I do change the way I feed cattle. I really shopped around for what was the cheapest source of feed for my cows.”

McGuire says that, so far, he’s had enough hay from the previous season to be able to keep his cattle. “I’ll have enough grass to sustain the cows for a little while,” McGuire says. “If it doesn’t rain, I’m looking at taking the cows off of grass. I might just sell them to not go through all the feed.”

Beyond the potential of having to sell his cattle, McGuire says he had planted one field of wheat this winter, but, due to the dry conditions, “I did have to kill it.”

McGuire, who’s 42 years old, says, “This is probably the driest I’ve ever seen it.” He says that the drought is hindering some farmers in their 70s' ability to cut their wheat for the first time in their farming careers.

“The wheat harvest that [Kansas is] going to have is going to be pretty poor,” McGuire says.

The June 5 Crop Progress Condition report for Kansas confirmed the poor winter wheat conditions, which rated 34% very poor, 31% poor, 23% fair, 11% good, and just 1% excellent.

With the concerns over whether or not rain will alleviate the drought conditions, McGuire notes, “That’s the one thing about this drought: it makes you realize what stress really is.”