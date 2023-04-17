Cold rain stunts early planting in Arkansas

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Cold rain and soil temperatures slow down planting for XtremeAg farmers Matt Miles, Kelly Garrett, and Kevin Matthews.

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

These past couple of weeks have been rough. From March 31 through Easter, every day brought some sort of rain and nothing but clouds. The daily rain and lack of sunlight created some flooding issues that left about 35 acres of soybeans and corn under a couple of feet of water for about 60 hours. Thankfully, we did not have any tornadoes or high winds like some of the farms around us experienced, but we did get the heavy rains.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



Replanting is going to be a challenge, it’s about 10% to 15% of a 1600-acre block in every field that is now cold, wet sand. Our corn has not seen a dry day since it was planted on April 1. Our biggest setback right now is a block of corn that was planted between the end of March and first of April. The upper ends in the deep sand have been sitting in cold, wet soils since they were planted. The problem now is whether we should replant 10% of the tops, replant whole fields, or leave it be. This decision will be made on April 17. Replanting isn’t always fun, but at least we will get some data on yield drag from ultra-early corn compared to later planted corn that we can use in future seasons.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

We are now halfway through planting. We started with soybeans on April 7, stopped for Easter, then went right back to work planting corn and beans on Monday. We have had a couple of issues with the corn planter getting started, but have two planting corn now. Typical first day stuff.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



The weather has been perfect for planting in our part of Iowa. Soil temps have been hovering around 56° F in western Iowa, and the seeds are germinating fast as a result. We are supposed to be receiving some rain this week, so we hope the soil temperatures don’t drop again.



We just finished the small amount of spring anhydrous application we had to do and now we are waiting for the soil biology to heal as much as possible before we begin to plant on that ground. We have been able to turn down our nitrogen rates upon application and plan to turn it up later in the season using Source. Source from SoundAg is a grower standard to help with the carbon to nitrogen ratio balance.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



Our cattle are starting to calve, so we are also in the process of putting up fencing to move the herds accordingly. There is always something to do with the cattle.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

Control the controllable is something I often say. I would have loved to have had more acres in the ground by this point, but circumstances came up preventing it from happening. It was a blessing in disguise, as we had a cold spell at Easter with freezing temperatures for several hours. The coldest temperatures close to the river were accompanied by cold rain. If corn was in the ground, the yield would already be limited from imbibitional chilling from the extreme low temperatures along with the two inches of rain. The location of our wheat had a light frost with no damage to the flag leaf. The ground dried up for one day allowing us to put the first corn in the ground. Another rain came through over the weekend and we hope to be full swing in the field soon.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



An exciting project we are wrapping up is installing ADS (Advanced Drainage Systems) double wall culvert pipe to keep the planters and sprayers from folding up to cross into the next field. Farms with multiple ditches in them create corners for weeds and extra mowing to keep ditch banks clean, creating hidden cost. By placing pipe, in some cases 200 feet, in the cross ditches you turn three fields into one. Most pipe sizes are 18 to 24 inches while being sure to allow 18 to 20 inches of soil above the pipe to ensure tillage activity and not damage the pipe. To some it may not seem like much, but to us saving 30 minutes on a farm by not having to stop and fold/unfold the planter and sprayers between ditches is huge. This eliminates turn rows and makes harvest much easier, too.

XtremeAg.farm is a team of the nation’s top producers who have come together to share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and farming practices with other farmers. Members get access to exclusive content from the team as well as one-on-one support for their own farming operation. Visit XtremeAg.farm for more information.