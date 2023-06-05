U.S. corn emergence ahead of average by 8%

In today’s Crop Progress report, USDA reported crop condition estimates for corn, soy, oats, and wheat.

CORN PLANTING PROGRESS

As of June 4, 96% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 4% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 5%.

Furthermore, 85% of the crop has now emerged, which is up 13% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 8%.

According to USDA, 6% of corn is rated poor/very poor, up 1% from the previous week.

Corn rated fair is at 30%, up 4% from the previous week.

Corn rated good/excellent is down 5% to 64%.

SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS

USDA says soybean planting is 91% complete. This is up 8% from the previous week and 15% ahead of the five-year average.

Soybean emergence was pegged at 74%, up 18% from the previous week and 18% ahead of the five-year average.

The condition of the soybean crop was rated 7% poor/very poor, 31% fair, and 62% good/excellent.

OATS

Oat planting is 97% complete. This is up 4% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 1%.

The report says 86% of oats have emerged, up 11% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average.

USDA says 32% of oats are headed, up 6% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 2%.

According to USDA, 13% of oats are rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.

Thirty percent of oats are rated fair, reflecting no change from the previous week.

The percent of oats rated good/excellent is up 1% to 57%.

WHEAT

USDA says 82% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 10% from the previous week and 1% ahead of the five-year average.

Winter wheat is 4% harvested, on track with the five-year average.

According to USDA, 34% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.

Winter wheat rated fair is at 30%, also down 1%.

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is up 2% to 36%.

The report says 93% percent of spring wheat is planted, up 8% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average.

Seventy-six percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 19% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 2%.

Concerning crop condition, 2% of spring wheat is rated poor, 34% is rated fair, and 64% is rated good/excellent.