Corn emergence lags behind average in 3 states

USDA released this week’s Crop Progress report on Tuesday indicating emergence of the corn crop has fallen behind the average pace in three states. Here’s a closer look at corn in Colorado, Kansas, and Pennsylvania.

Colorado

Although Colorado corn emergence shot up 14% since the week ending June 11, the most recent emergence rates fell 9% short of the five-year average. According to USDA, 84% of the state’s crop is out of the ground. At this point last year, 95% of the Colorado corn crop had emerged.

Although emergence is behind the typical pace, the report showed the Colorado corn crop is in better shape than corn in many other top growing states. Rainstorms across the eastern portion of the state continued to improve soil moisture and boost crop conditions, reported the Mountain Region Field office for NASS.

USDA rated 78% of Colorado corn in good/excellent condition, down from 82% the previous week.

Corn rated fair rose to 19% from 17% the week prior.

Poor/very poor Colorado corn climbed to 3% the week ending June 18.

Kansas

Kansas corn emergence is 2% behind the five-year average pace, reported to be 91% the week ending June 18. That’s up from 86% the week prior and slightly behind last year at this time.

Condition of the state’s crop remained relatively steady over the last week. USDA reported 57% of the Kansas corn crop is in good/excellent condition, up from 56% the previous week.

Corn rated fair was equal to the week prior at 33%.

Poor/very poor Kansas corn fell from 11% to 10% the week ending June 18.

Pennsylvania

Corn emergence is 1% the five-year average pace in Pennsylvania. USDA reported 83% of the state’s corn crop is out of the ground, up from 79% the week prior. At this point last year, just 69% of Pennsylvania corn had emerged.

After recent rains, corn condition in some parts of the state has improved dramatically. USDA rated 38% of corn good/excellent the week ending June 18, up from 22% the previous week.

Corn rated fair fell to 45% from 67%.

Poor/very poor Pennsylvania corn jumped from 11% to 17%.