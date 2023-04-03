5 states have started planting corn, says USDA

Farmers in Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas have started planting the 2023 corn crop, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report published Monday.



Corn Planting Progress

Kansas corn is 1% planted, on pace with the five-year average and 1% behind last year’s 2% pace.

In Kentucky, 2% of the corn crop is in the ground, ahead of both the 2022 and five-year average planting pace.

North Carolina farmers are slightly behind last year and the five-year average with 1% of the corn crop planted so far.

Tennessee farmers have also planted 1% of their corn crop, on pace with the five-year average and ahead of the 2022 growing season’s planting pace.

Over the past seven days, farmers in Texas planted 5% of the state’s corn. Total planted corn acreage stands at 57% in The Lone Star State, says USDA. That’s 3% ahead of the 54% five-year average.

Across all 18 of top corn growing states, 2% of the U.S. corn crop is in the ground, says USDA.



Oat crop progress

Iowa farmers have started planting oats, with 2% of this year’s crop in the ground. That’s behind both last year’s pace of 6% and the five-year average of 4%.

Nebraska farmers are a little further ahead with 8% of the 2023 oat crop seeded. Last year at this time, farmers in the Cornhusker state had 12% of oats planted. The five-year average is 9%.

Ohio farmers have planted 3% of their oats, equal to last year and the five-year average. Emergence is slightly ahead at 2% compared to 1% last year.

Farmers in Pennsylvania have 1% of their oats seeded, equal to last year. The five-year average for this time of year is 3%.

Oat planting has finished in Texas where 100% of the crop has emerged.

Across all nine of the top oat growing states, 25% of the crop has been planted and 24% has emerged.



Winter wheat progress

Winter wheat has headed in four of the top 18 growing states, so far.

In Arkansas, 3% of winter wheat has headed, up from 2% at this time last year, but behind the five-year average of 7%. USDA rated the crop 1% very poor, 7% poor, 35% fair, 48% good, and 9% excellent.

California winter wheat surged ahead of the average pace of 4% to 30%. That’s significantly ahead of the 2022 growing season's 17% at this point. The report rated winter wheat condition was 5% fair, 90% good, and 5% excellent.

North Carolina winter wheat is 2% headed, equal to the pace of the 2022 crop at this point in the growing season. The five-year average is 1%. The crop was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 18% fair, 65% good, and 14% excellent.

Winter wheat heading jumped 4% over the last seven days to 29% in Texas, which is ahead of last year’s pace and the five-year average of 20%. USDA rated winter wheat 22% very poor, 25% poor, 35% fair, 14% good, and 4% excellent.

There was no excellent wheat in Idaho, Montana, or South Dakota. Kansas reported 31% of the state’s winter wheat crop in very poor condition.