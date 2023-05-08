Corn planting nearly halfway complete

by Cassidy Walter

Corn and soybean planting progress leapt ahead again last week, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday.

CORN PLANTING PROGRESS

As of May 7, 49% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 23% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 7%.

According to the report, all of the top 18 corn-growing states have started planting.

Furthermore, 12% of the crop has now emerged, just ahead of the five-year average.

SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS

USDA says soybean planting progress jumped up 16% last week to 35% complete. The five-year average for this time of year is 21%.

Of the top 18 soybean-producing states, only North Dakota has yet to begin planting.

Soybean emergence was pegged at 9%, ahead of the five-year average by 5%.

OATS

Oat planting progress is up to 60% complete. This is behind the five-year average by 4%.

The report says 42% of planted oats have emerged, up 9% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 1%.

WHEAT

USDA says 38% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 13% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 3%.

According to USDA, 44% of winter wheat is now rated poor/very poor. This is up 2% from the previous week.

Winter wheat rated fair went down by 3% to 27%.

Winter wheat rated good/excellent improved 1% to 29%.

Twenty-four percent of spring wheat is planted, up 12% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 14%.

Five percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 3% from the previous week but behind the five-year average of 11%.

A CLOSER LOOK AT THE MIDWEST

by Natalina Sents Bausch

Over the first week of May, Midwest farmers dealt with dry wind storms and heavy rains.

Illinois

Parts of central Illinois received as much as 4 inches of precipitation late in the week after widely reported dust storms limited visibility to start the month. Despite the extremes, USDA reports Illinois farmers had 6 days suitable for fieldwork last week and corn planting progress surged to 73%, well ahead of the five-year average of 46%. Corn emergence is also ahead of average at 17%

At 66%, more than half the state's soybeans are in the ground, a leap from 39% the week prior and well above the 28% five-year average.

Topsoil moisture supplies in the state were rated 5% very short, 21% short, 51% adequate, and 23% surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 4% very short, 14% short, 73% adequate, and 9% surplus.

IOWA

“Over the last week, farmers made significant planting progress before late-week thunderstorms brought much needed moisture along with unwanted hail and high winds,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Rain chances continue this week, but weather outlooks through mid-May are shifting towards warmer temperatures and somewhat drier conditions.”

In western Iowa, Kelly Garrett estimates he's had 4 inches of precipitation on his farm since mid-April, setting up an excellent start to the season. “Based on the weather, I am expecting a well above average year,” he said in early May.

On Monday, USDA reported 41% percent of Iowa’s expected corn crop was planted during the week ending May 7, 2023, brining total planted acreage to 70%, 12 days ahead of last year and 1 week ahead of the five-year average. Corn emergence was pegged at 6%, 6 days ahead of last year but a day behind average.

One-third of Iowa’s expected soybean crop was planted during the week ending May 7 for a total of 49% planted, 11 days ahead of last year and just over a week ahead of the average.

Indiana

Planting progress also advanced in Indiana despite cool temperatures, says Nathaniel Warenski, USDA statistician.

Farmers in Indiana have planted 36% of their crop, a jump from 20% the week prior. The five-year average is 29%.

USDA reported 33% of Indiana soybeans are in the ground and 5% of the soybean crop has emerged.

Although soil moisture levels dropped slightly from the previous week, 87% of Indiana topsoil has adequate or surplus moisture, USDA said Monday.