Corn planting now underway in 7 states, USDA says

Farmers in Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas have started planting the 2023 corn crop, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report published Monday.

CORN PLANTING PROGRESS

Illinois corn is 1% planted, on pace with the five-year average and ahead of this time last year.

Kansas corn is 6% planted, 2% ahead of the five-year average and 1% ahead of last year’s pace.

In Kentucky, 5% of the corn crop is in the ground, ahead of both the 2022 and five-year average planting pace.

Missouri is ahead of both the five-year average and last year with 7% currently planted.

North Carolina farmers are behind last year and the five-year average with 12% of the corn crop planted so far.

Tennessee farmers have planted 5% of their corn crop, slightly behind the five-year average and ahead of the 2022 growing season’s planting pace.

Over the past seven days, farmers in Texas planted 4% of the state’s corn. Total planted corn acreage stands at 61% in The Lone Star State, says USDA. That’s 3% ahead of the 58% five-year average.

Across all 18 of top corn growing states, 3% of the U.S. corn crop is in the ground, says USDA.

OAT CROP PROGRESS

In the past week Iowa farmers planted 11% of the state’s oats for a total of 13% of this year’s crop in the ground. That’s ahead of last year’s pace but behind the five-year average.

Nebraska farmers have 20% of the 2023 oat crop seeded. Last year at this time, farmers in the Cornhusker state had 40% of oats planted. The five-year average is 26%. Emergence is at 1%, behind both last year and the five-year average.

Ohio farmers have planted 6% of their oats, behind last year and the five-year average. Emergence is slightly ahead of last year at 2% but behind the five-year average.

Farmers in Pennsylvania have 20% of their oats seeded, ahead of last year and the five-year average. Emergence is at 4%, ahead of both last year and the five-year average.

South Dakota and Wisconsin both have 1% of oats planted. Both states are behind the five-year average. Wisconsin is on par with last year’s pace while South Dakota is behind by 14%.

Oat planting has finished in Texas where 100% of the crop has emerged.

Across all nine of the top oat growing states, 28% of the crop has been planted and 25% has emerged.

WINTER WHEAT PROGRESS

Winter wheat has headed in six of the top 18 growing states, so far.

In Arkansas, 10% of winter wheat has headed, up from 5% at this time last year, but behind the five-year average of 14%. USDA rated the crop 1% very poor, 4% poor, 26% fair, 55% good, and 14% excellent.

In California winter wheat is 45% headed. That’s ahead of the 2022 growing season's 37% at this point. The report rates winter wheat condition as 5% fair, 85% good, and 10% excellent.

North Carolina winter wheat is 17% headed. The five-year average is 5%. The crop was rated 1% poor, 12% fair, 74% good, and 13% excellent.

Oklahoma winter wheat is 2% headed, on pace with the five-year average. The crop was rated 25% very poor, 21% poor, 34% fair, 19% good, and 1% excellent.

Winter wheat heading increased 2% over the last seven days to 31% in Texas, which is ahead of last year’s pace and the five-year average. USDA rated winter wheat 22% very poor, 25% poor, 36% fair, 15% good, and 2% excellent.

There was no excellent wheat in Idaho or South Dakota. Kansas reported 33% of the state’s winter wheat crop in very poor condition.

Spring Wheat Planted

USDA says two states have started planting spring wheat.

Idaho is far behind with only 2%. The five-year average pace and last year’s pace are 20% and 21% respectively.

Washington is also behind with just 11% planted. The five-year average pace and last year’s pace are 33% and 31% respectively.

For the top six states, a total of 1% of spring wheat is planted.