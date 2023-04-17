Content ID

Corn planting progress jumps 5% in a week, USDA says

By
Cassidy Walter
4/17/2023
Emerging corn.
David Ekstrom

As of April 16, 8% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday. 

Corn Planting Progress

According to the report, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin have begun planting corn.

Of the top 18 corn-growing states, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota have not started planting yet.  

Progress jumped 5% from last week and is now outpacing the five-year average by 3%. 

Soybean Planting Progress

USDA says 11 states have planted 4% of the U.S. soybean crop so far. This is ahead of the five-year average, which is 1% by this point in the year. 

Of the top 18 soybean-producing states, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee have begun planting.  

Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin are yet to begin planting. 

Oats

Oat planting progress jumped 8% week-over-week to 36% complete. This is slightly ahead of the five-year average, which is 35%. 

Twenty-six percent of planted oats have emerged, up 1% from last week and right in line with the five-year average. 

Wheat

USDA says 10% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 3% from last week and ahead of the five-year average by 2%. 

Winter wheat condition has gotten worse week-over-week, with now 39% rated poor/very poor. This is up 2% from last week.

Winter wheat rated fair went down by 2% to 34% while wheat rated good/excellent stayed the same at 27%. 

Three percent of spring wheat is planted, up 2% from last week but behind the five-year average by 4%. 

Emerging corn.
