North Dakota is the only state with less than 50% of corn planted

While USDA reported corn planting progress ahead of the respective average pace in 14 states, planting lags behind in the remaining top corn growing states. The 2023 planting season is off to a slower than normal start for farmers in Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Texas.

North Dakota, Michigan, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Ohio trail other top corn producing states in planting progress at this point in the season.

North Dakota

Of the top 18 corn growing states, North Dakota has the least corn planted. At 32%, planting progress is well behind the five-year average of 50%. However, farmers in the area made significant progress from just 5% planted the week ending May 14.

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, large portions of the state have seen above average precipitation over the last month and a half. Maps indicate totals have been as much as 3.4 inches above average in the south central part of the state.

Photo credit: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

Over the same time period, the state was also cooler than normal. East central North Dakota’s average temperatures over the last month and a half have been nearly 7° F below normal.

Carie Marshall Moore farms with her family in northern Towner county. The area had a frost event just last week, so local farmers have been hesitant to plant. Although her family doesn't grow corn, she adds, "I will be curious to see how much canola and peas actually get in because it's so late."

Last week farmers in the state had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork, USDA reported Monday.

Michigan

Michigan ranks number 17 out of 18 states in terms of corn planting progress. However, last week’s warm temperatures allowed farmers to make steady planting progress, according to Marlo D. Johnson, Director of the Great Lakes Regional Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 6 days suitable for fieldwork in Michigan during the week ending May 21.

USDA reported 60% of the states’ corn crop is now in the ground, up from 31% the week prior. Last year at this time, 56% of Michigan corn had been planted, equal to the five-year average.

Colorado

At 62% complete, corn planting in Colorado is on track with last year’s pace, but behind the five-year average of 69%. Planting progress jumped 12% since the week ending May 14.

Area farmers had just over 4 days suitable for field work last week thanks to several rain events. Strong spring storms delivered rainfall to much of Colorado during the middle of the week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Pennsylvania

After 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork in Pennsylvania last week, corn planting progress surged from 39% to 64%. Farmers in the state are 22% ahead of where they were at this time last year and ahead of the five-year average of 46%.

Ohio

Ohio farmers took advantage of last week’s favorable conditions to make significant strides in planting, reported USDA on Monday. The department reported 5.2 days were suitable for fieldwork last week.

Corn planting progress jumped from 26% to 66%, a 40% increase, the week ending May 21. That’s ahead of last year’s pace at this time of 49% and the five-year average of 52%.

Preble County dairy farmer Jane Marshall says her family is 85% done planting corn for grain. With no rain in the 10 day forecast and warm temperatures expected, “we should get done, probably even with silage corn, through this dry spell,” she says.

Fellow Preble County farmer Adam Vonderhaar echoes Marshall's optimism. "Overall, we're ahead of schedule compared to this time last year," Vonderhaar says. "Corn planting had been slightly delayed, but this week and last we finally got a good window for work to get done," he explains. Although sporadic rains through April and the beginning of May were starting to cause concern, the outlook has turned a corner. Vonderhaar is hopeful his family will finish corn planting around the end of the month as long as the forecast holds.