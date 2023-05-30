Corn planting progress surges another 11%

Twelve of the top 18 corn growing states have more than 90% of their respective corn crop planted according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday.

Corn Planting Progress

As of May 28, 92% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 11% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 8%.

Furthermore, 72% of the crop has now emerged, which is up 20% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 9%.

Soybean planting progress

USDA says soybean planting is 83% complete. This is up 17% from the previous week and 18% ahead of the five-year average.

Soybean emergence was pegged at 56%, up 20% from the previous week and 16% ahead of the five-year average.

Oats

Oat planting is 93% complete. This is up 11% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 1%.

The report says 75% of oats have emerged, up from 65% the previous week, but behind the five-year average of 78%.

Oat condition across the U.S. was rated 6% very poor, 8% poor, 30% fair, 51% good, 5% excellent.

Wheat

USDA says 72% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 11% from the previous week and 1% behind the five-year average.

According to USDA, U.S. winter wheat condition is 16% very poor, 19% poor, 31% fair, 29% good, 5% excellent.

Spring wheat planting surged to 85% from 64% the week prior. The five-year average is 86%.

Spring wheat is 57% emerged, up from 32%, but behind the five-year average of 59%.

​​​