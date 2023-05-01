Content ID
Corn planting progress up 12%
Corn and soybean planting progress took a double-digit leap forward last week, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday.
CORN PLANTING PROGRESS
As of April 30, 26% of the U.S. corn crop is planted. That is up 12% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average.
According to the report, of the top 18 corn-growing states, North Dakota is the only state that has not started planting.
Furthermore, 6% of the crop has now emerged. The five-year average for this time of year is 5%.
SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS
USDA says soybean planting progress jumped up 10% last week to 19% complete. The five-year average for this time of year is 11%.
Of the top 18 soybean-producing states, only North Dakota has not begun planting.
OATS
Oat planting progress is up to 49% complete. This is behind the five-year average by 3%.
The report says 33% of planted oats have emerged, up 5% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 2%.
WHEAT
USDA says 25% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 7% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 2%.
According to USDA, 42% of winter wheat is now rated poor/very poor. This is up 1% from the previous week.
Winter wheat rated fair went down by 3% to 30%.
Winter wheat rated good/excellent improved 2% to 28%.
Twelve percent of spring wheat is planted, up 7% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 10%.
Two percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 1% from the previous week but behind the five-year average of 6%.