Erratic spring weather makes the struggle real for XtremeAg farmers

Farmers in Maryland, Alabama, and South Dakota contend with wild weather during the 2023 planting season.

CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA

Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing

A couple of weeks ago, I had my first field day with XtremeAg. The weather was questionable at first, but ended up being a blessing in disguise. Originally there was rain on the forecast, so there were a lot more farmers that were able to come out because they couldn’t do anything at their own farms. The weather ended up being clear and not too hot. It was a great success with a great turn out. I got to meet a lot of new farmers from different areas of Alabama, and even from out of state. The sponsors did a great job of talking about the plots that had their products applied and everyone appeared to be very engaged. Overall, it was a fantastic time, and I was glad my family was there to experience it with me.

Last week was also a great week. We finished applying all our herbicide on our corn. Due to receiving a few showers last week we were not able to finish planting our corn at the river bottoms, but hopefully that will be done by this week. We’ll start Y dropping and fertilizing corn in about a week.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

The soybeans we planted earlier in the season are off to a great start. They are at about V3 in their growing process. We were able to apply our herbicide on those and they are growing well.

Now, we are preparing our harvesters in the shop to begin our wheat harvest at the beginning of June. Some of our wheat looks great, some of it looks not as great, but we are still thankful to be on track to harvesting on time.

TEMPLE RHODES – CENTREVILLE, MARYLAND

Temple Rhodes is a fifth-generation farmer in Centreville, Maryland. Chestnut Manor Farms includes a no-till farming operation of 3,000 acres of soybeans, 1,500 acres of corn, and 1,500 acres of wheat. His family operation revolves around commodity crops as well as a full-scale hunting business.

The struggle is real. That has been the phrase since last week. After all this rain we have experienced, we are trying to figure out what areas of corn and soybeans need to be replanted. The other problem we have been running into is cold nights and warm days, which is common for our region this time of year. The warm days are great, but when it gets cold at night it affects the corn. The soybeans don’t particularly react to the temperature change, but the corn needs warm weather during the day and warmer at night. The corn is currently at it’s awkward stage of growing so when it’s warm during the day it does it’s best to grow as much as it can, but then once it gets cold it doesn’t know what to do.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We have been repairing mud holes in the fields and running planters left and right. We never know if we should replant the entire field or do spot planting, so that has been stressful. We could use some more rain, just not all at once. We had about 6 inches two weeks ago and haven’t had much since then. We are officially done with our initial planting. Now we are just working on replanting after the rains and winds that Mother Nature threw at us.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

Our herbicide and foliar passes are coming up for the corn, so the next couple of weeks our focus will be to get those applied for our corn, wheat, and soybeans. We are also in the middle of getting our sprayers and tankers ready to go back over our wheat fields one more time. We have applied our head scab fungicide, so now we are applying our micronutrient PGR pass. We have done this in the past on corn and wheat, and every year we add a little bit more to get the right amount to produce the most yield. We will begin harvesting our wheat around the third week of June.

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We are shifting with the season. Planting season of 2023 is in full swing, but on a temporary pause as we finally received our first real rain. All other chances of rain missed us prior. This rain was probably the biggest rain we have received since August of 2022. We had two small pockets and received only an inch, but other areas had 2.5 to 3.5 inches. Luckily, with our heavy residue it kept it from washing away, and went in the ground amazingly well.

The rain covered a large area, and no one has complained. Without it, there would be a lot of producers selling down their herds due to bad grazing conditions and lack of water in dams, etc. We were due for a break in the rain, and we spent the whole time regrouping and moving corn to get ready to go again.

We started up over the weekend and went full force until we were finished so we didn’t risk getting rained out. Our first planted corn is up and stands are looking good. We are glad we planted all our heavy wheat stubble when it was dry. We are counting our blessings and gearing up to go again in South Dakota.