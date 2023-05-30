Planting is in the rearview, farmers shift focus to fertility

Finished with corn and soybean planting, XtremeAg farmers in North Carolina, Iowa, and Arkansas focus on post-planting fertility programs.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

Preparation for wheat harvest is starting up. Combines and headers are being pulled in the shop for servicing. Our goal is to harvest all our wheat within five days. Double crop soybeans will immediately be going in behind the wheat.

All the full-season soybeans have been planted and our corn very close to being finished. It’s been great planting conditions for our river bottom corn. We have planted multiple fertilizer and fungicide trials to look at throughout the growing season. The approach we take to having a product become our grower standard practice is to first try it on a small amount of acres for one year. If it works well, it goes in a second or third year on a few more acres each time. Then if it is continuing to show return on investment, the product will become part of our grower standard practice.

Our temperatures have been cooler than normal for the end of May. Last week, multiple times you needed a jacket to be outside. A rainy Memorial Day weekend is giving the crew time to catch up in the shop and rest.

Thank you to all our service men and women who work every day to protect our freedom and allow us to do what we love.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

We finally finished all our planting. Due to the hailstorm we had a few weeks ago, we had to replant, but we have finished that now. We have a diminished stand on about 400 acres. However, we felt we had enough of a population left, so we only replanted 60 to 70 acres after the hailstorm. It also rained about 2.5 inches very quickly after the hail. Even though a lot of rain at once isn’t always ideal, I am grateful for it because our moisture levels currently are very good.

We're almost done with our third post-herbicide pass on corn. We have added MegaGro, Fulltec Zinc, and LiberateCa to the pass. We are going to continue the remainder of the corn this week. Last week the team was mixing up a fertility pass for the winter wheat acres. We are also going to begin spraying the soybeans with some PGRs and stress mitigation products.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We are in the middle of calving right now. We are getting the pastures set up to begin rotating the calves to different paddocks for our rotational grazing system. We've been having some colder mornings, so we just began to run our first set of calves through the chutes last week. The health isn’t bad, but because of the change in temperature the calves have a bit of a cough and runny nose.

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

Last week was a pretty decent week. We received some decent rains May 19 which helped buy us some time to get irrigation lined up. A good rain can make a guy look like a hero, covering up a lot of mistakes. We were trying to get all our poly pipe out to get everything watered in hopes of not losing yield. All our corn and beans were basically planted at the same time. We do this to capture maximum yields. The closer we push these windows together, the riskier it is in getting all the water out in a timely manner. The rain saved us as we were still laying poly pipe and would have possibly gotten behind. I told my son, Layne, “This is something we will need to learn to better manage for next year.” The rain bought us some additional days and we were able to finish all herbicide spraying.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



Now we are getting into irrigation mode and starting up a few wells on corn and beans. We operate 187 irrigation wells when we're at full capacity. It takes an army to get this all done. I am actually sitting pretty good right now since we got the rain. It’s a good feeling!

Photo credit: XtremeAg



One thing we are jacked up about is the Midwest temperatures we have right now. We are averaging about 88° F. during the day. We are in the mid to high 60's at night, which is almost perfect growing weather for our area. We are in the R1-R2 stage on beans and we are hoping we can capture some of this premium weather for the next two to three weeks during pollination of the corn, with the grace of God. The highest yields I have ever had, are when I have had mild highs and mild lows. If we can stay under 90° F during the day and under 70° F at night, we consider that cool. I know is just the end of May, but my crops are earlier this year than most, so I’m hoping this will benefit me during the reproductive stage.

