Farmers prepare for increased weather stress this spring

XtremeAg Farmers Kelly Garrett, Matt Miles, and Kevin Matthews focus on mitigating crop stress in the furrow as they prepare to get back in the field this spring.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.



I thought at one point a few weeks ago that it would be an early spring, but now I’m sitting here and it's snowing. All four planters are ready to go as soon as the ground thaws and dries out enough to get our machinery in the field. The weather has been all over the place this winter and is proving to be very unpredictable. We think that the stress mitigation products in-furrow such as AccomplishMax, and PGR’s like Radiate and MegaGro are going to be even more important this season as we expect temperatures to continue to vary widely this spring. We are cold germing all our seed corn right now to determine which hybrids are safe to plant first this spring.



We finished up installing the Capstan’s Pinpoint system on our John Deere 410 sprayer. We are all about investing in technology that will make us more efficient in the field this season. All our spring products are coming into the shop now as well as all of our seed. We are anxious to get into the field for another season.

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

As of last Thursday, we had light frost damage but looking at what’s coming, things are going to get pretty rough. Is this a good thing? Well in most cases the answer would be no, but we planted these crops in February for two reasons. First, to see if we could replicate last year’s double crop of beans. And second, to see how much harsh weather the beans and corn can tolerate.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



We know that there is a good chance we will lose the 30 acres of beans and 40 acres of corn but that won't break the bank. However, without replicated successful data, we could easily break the bank planting large acres in these conditions. Hence the small acreage fields to glean what knowledge we can.



XtremeAg is well known for many successes we have experienced in our research, but what is equally important is the failures. Many times, we put ourselves in the position to fail so we can learn from those failures. We learn important information not to hide in a box, but to share with the ag community hoping someone will be able to succeed by knowing our failures. The pot of gold isn’t always about the highest yield you can achieve but seeing the light at the end of the tunnel to extend the life of your career.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



I hope for my next blog, I can have some exciting news about a beautiful crop that made it through some extremely harsh conditions but if I don’t, I will still have some exciting news about why not to plant into these conditions. As they say, it will be a win/win scenario for me to share. Thank you to all who support XtremeAg, Successful Farming, and the ag community.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

We left for the Commodity Classic with warm springtime weather then came home to snow flurries with freezing nights. This past week we were able to get back in the field for two days to spread fertilizer ahead of the weekend rain.



Seed and liquid fertilizer products are starting to steadily fill up the warehouse. With just a few weeks away from planting, every few days we are checking off inventory to make sure nothing falls behind.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

Something new we are working on in the shop this week is building a soybean tender trailer. It’s going to be set up on a gooseneck trailer. This tender trailer will provide easier opportunities for using in-furrow products on the soybeans. It will have 2 Pentair Hypro transfer pumps to load our in-furrow and 2x2 products into the planter at the same time.



Like every other farmer, we are ready to get going this season.

XtremeAg.farm is a team of the nation’s top producers who have come together to share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and farming practices with other farmers. Members get access to exclusive content from the team as well as one-on-one support for their own farming operation. Visit XtremeAg.farm for more information.