Farmers weigh to replant or not to replant

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

We are about 30 to 40% done with planting soybeans and 20 to 25% finished planting corn.

We had a good rain two weeks ago, but the ground dried up within a week. I saw some planters rolling on farms around us, but we chose to put a pause on planting for a few days because of the colder temperatures we had at the end of last week.



The soil conditions at the beginning of planting were absolutely perfect, but because of the cold snap we didn’t want to risk the soil temperature being too low, so we waited until this week to resume planting. The weather has been very unpredictable with large temperature swings in the past couple of weeks. I try to be more patient with planting. A lot of growers tend to want to plant everything right away, but I want to do the best job, and not necessarily the fastest job. It’s more important to look at the soil temperature instead of the calendar to make planting decisions.



Based on the weather, I am expecting a well above average year. We are trying to do our best to push yields. We have turned up our populations on the corn and added more planter-applied fertility. We also turned down our fall and spring anhydrous applications as we really try to find the perfect balance for maximum yields.

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

When Shakespeare wrote “to be or not to be," he was referring to life and death. To replant or not to replant isn’t near as serious, but it is a question that might be just as confusing to us farmers faced with the unknowns of a replant.



I know I spoke about this in previous blogs, but it was still looming large on my mind until last Monday. After walking the fields for the previous seven days, I decided to get the weight off my shoulders and go for it. If it had been beans, cotton, or rice, the task would have been so simple. Spot plant! But corn is a different beast as it needs plants together to reach maximum yields. I ended up doing two different approaches. The first approach was to plant whole fields and the second approach was to plan blocks of partial fields. One thing is for sure, I will have some excellent data to help make decisions in the future. Someone once said, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” I don’t have a lot of experience replanting corn so the “lemonade” I am able to make from these “lemons” will make this experience worthwhile. Good or bad, we will have a harvest, but there may be about 7% of my corn crop in question.



Keeping with the lemon analogy, the rest of our lemonade is the fact that we completed all plantings of our grain crops by April 20, except for our double crop soybeans which will be planted after the wheat harvest in June. Aside from the little blemish of replanting some corn, it has been one of the best starts to the planting season in a while. Cotton plantings will start this week after the rains clear out. All in all, things are looking up now. We have made it through some flooding and lots of cloudy days with cold temperatures, but we will take what God gives us and make it work as always.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

As challenging as the 2023 planting season has been, oddly the soil conditions have been pretty good, but we've had very cool weather. The software on one of our three planting tractors was a disaster, but fortunately our dealer Quality Equipment stayed till 10pm last Friday night to finally get that tractor rolling! Roll we did, planting corn all night till just past 4am, making a 23 hour day. Goodness, those are tough!

Our soybeans and corn are emerging very well. Both crops at one-third completely planted. Soybean planting has gone really well this year. Our new liquid tender trailer that has Pentair Hypro transfer pumps has made us a lot more efficient in the field this planting season. Unfortunately, Italian ryegrass has been a real struggle to kill completely with the cooler weather. This will definitely be a area for some of us at XtremeAg to focus on for the next growing season as Roundup and Gramoxone has struggled to terminate the ryegrass.

The wheat is looking very good with blooming is in full swing. We applied our fungicide application last week. We chose to hit the field earlier than we liked due to excessive rains in the forecast which turned out 3 to 4 inches of rain. It ended up being a great call on our part. We continually focus on improving quality and test weight by adding Nachurs Finish Line, Concept AgriTek’s Sweet Success, Rizobacter’s Pacesetter along with Miravis Ace fungicide.

