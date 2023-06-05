From South Dakota to Alabama, farmers are 'hoping for some rain'

XtremeAg’s Temple Rhodes changing plans as historic dry spring persists into June.

TEMPLE RHODES – CENTREVILLE, MARYLAND

Temple Rhodes is a fifth-generation farmer in Centreville, Maryland. Chestnut Manor Farms includes a no-till farming operation of 3,000 acres of soybeans, 1,500 acres of corn, and 1,500 acres of wheat. His family operation revolves around commodity crops as well as a full-scale hunting business.

The past couple of weeks have been very dry. Some of the farms south of us have had a small amount of rain, the farms to the north and west have had no rain. It is dramatically dry to the point where the corn is not growing very well, and the wheat is maturing almost too quickly. This dry weather is not normal for this area. The last time it was this dry during the spring was in 1966. Hopefully we will have a storm soon. We are accustomed to getting random storms, so I am hoping that is what happens soon to ensure it doesn’t become a record breaking drought like in 1966.

The wheat is not maturing naturally because it is dying. We believe the wheat yields will be around 10 to 15% below normal this season and the straw quality is going to be down. We are planning to cut the wheat 7 days ahead of schedule due to the drought we have been experiencing.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

The corn and soybeans have been having all kinds of issues due to the weather. They are still going through an awkward phase of wanting to grow during the day because it is nicer outside, but then since it gets so cold in the evenings they get shocked and don’t know what to do so they stop growing nicely. The other issue is the plants are transitioning from trying to live off the seedling to living off the roots and the roots can’t develop because there is no moisture. Unfortunately, until we get a good rain nothing is going to change.

CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA

Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.

This week has not been as eventful as previous weeks. Like the other XtremeAg farmers, we have been struggling with getting a good rainfall. The weather has been very dry recently and without a any rainfall our crops cannot grow properly. So far, our crops look good, but we don’t want to get into a drought and risk them going downhill.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

Our corn and soybeans have been looking good overall. We are about two-thirds of a way done with side dressing our corn. We started irrigation systems this past week. We have a few irrigation set ups spread amongst the different properties, but we are still hoping on getting a good rainfall.

Last Thursday we started cutting our wheat. We are looking forward to harvesting all our wheat and have that crop taken care of. So far it is looking good, I am probably not still in the running to win our wheat wager amongst XtremeAg, but I am happy with how it is looking. All in all we are doing well in Alabama, the dryness is common for around this time, so we know how to handle it properly. We just need to hope that it does not stay dry, and we get a good rain soon.

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.

Planting season 2023 is all wrapped up. We finished up at about 1:00 AM on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. We finished up with the soybeans and the corn was wrapped up few days prior.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We had a window to run hard after the one good rain we received. We planted 7,300 acres in the last 7 days to finish. We also wrapped up pre-emerge and early post spraying on the corn. It was a lot of long days and short nights, but we are glad we pushed it out. It rained about 1 inch within a day of getting done.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

We finished up our corn contracts about the same time. Since then, it’s been regrouping time. We switched our sprayers from float tires to skinny tires for row crop work. We have been cleaning and washing up the planters and seeders so they can be tucked away in storage until next season. There are always things to do, especially while being able to enjoy the nice temperatures. At this point we are just hoping for some more rain.

XtremeAg.farm is a team of the nation’s top producers who have come together to share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and farming practices with other farmers. Members get access to exclusive content from the team as well as one-on-one support for their own farming operation. Visit XtremeAg.farm for more information.