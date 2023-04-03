Frost kills early corn and soybeans in Arkansas

Kelly Garrett and Kevin Matthews prep fields while Matt Miles replants early soybeans and corn killed by frost.

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

Well, I finally got my “how early is too early” question answered last week when it comes to planting beans. They did extremely well through the first frost and the first couple nights below freezing, but that third night, it stayed below freezing for over eight hours. The next morning we ended up with a killing frost and a low of 27° F. As bad as I didn’t want to replant, I needed this information. Last year worked so well I needed to know if I could repeat it.

As we always say, no two years are ever the same. Last year the beans took 30 days to emerge and were underground during the hard times. This year they emerged in nine days, leaving them exposed to the harsher weather. About 80% of the field died and we replanted on March 30.

The corn, however, frosted off and came back due to the growing point still being below the ground. We will now monitor it to see if there will be a yield drag due to that. There's a chance we'll still be able to plant beans behind the corn.

We have had another decent run this week and have managed to get about 50% of or our corn and beans planted. I feel, for our area, we are about a week ahead on beans and a week behind on corn, with a not so favorable forecast coming up next week. We were also able to get some rice acres planted.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

Easter is quickly approaching and fertilizer is being spread in needed areas. Our work of spreading chicken litter is almost complete. The last of the shopwork on planters and tractors is wrapping up. Our burn-down sprayer application has been running strong when the ground allows us to be on it. We will plant as soon as the weather gives the go.

Our wheat crop is right at the second joint. This week we will be spraying Palisade (PGR) to keep it from getting too tall and falling over, along with boron and FinishLine from Nachurs. It's an application we have found to help in our operation.

By the next update, our planters should be running wide open getting corn and beans in the ground.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

On April 3 we hope to start some plant food application for the spring acres. Plant food is the liquid by-product that is our main source of fertility and soil amendment.

We hope to start our spring anhydrous application this week. There are only 300 acres to do. I believe it should be applied in the fall to allow time for the soil biology to heal itself. But the weather didn’t permit us to get it all done last fall. Based on last year's trial results, we will be turning down the anhydrous rate more than in previous years.

We are really depending on the Source product from Sound Ag to help us release more nitrogen from the soil, allowing us to reduce our anhydrous rates. It has become a standard practice for us as growers because of how it releases organic nitrogen that is mineralized in the soil.

Right now, I am planning to start planting soybeans on Monday, April 10, based on the current forecast.

