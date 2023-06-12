Content ID

346805

How many acres did you plant this year?

By
Cassidy Walter
6/12/2023
Emerging corn.
David Ekstrom

Successful Farming is once again partnering with Kluis Commodity Advisors on a planted acreage survey. Participants will receive early insight into U.S. 2023 planted acres. 

The Kluis team will analyze the survey results and share them with participants at no charge the week of June 30.

The survey asks farmers how many corn, soybean, and wheat acres they planted in 2023. It also asks for other crops, prevent plant acres, and 2022 data for comparison purposes.   

USDA is currently conducting a similar survey, and the agency's results will be released on June 30. The Kluis-SF survey may provide insight into what the USDA results may be.

Click here to participate in the survey. The deadline to participate is Thursday, June 22 at noon CDT. 

Note: All individual data will be kept confidential. Only aggregate data will be released.
 

Read more about
Crops News

More Crops News

Emerging corn.
How many acres did you plant this year?
Article
A young soybean plant growing in dry soil surrounded by corn residue
Crops beginning to dry out in Iowa and Arkansas
Article
Map of Indiana drought conditions
'A lot of rolled leaves' in Indiana
Article
A close-up of milho unloading.
Corn and soy export expectations drop in Friday's WASDE report
Article
All Crops News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76