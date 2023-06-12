How many acres did you plant this year?

Successful Farming is once again partnering with Kluis Commodity Advisors on a planted acreage survey. Participants will receive early insight into U.S. 2023 planted acres.

The Kluis team will analyze the survey results and share them with participants at no charge the week of June 30.

The survey asks farmers how many corn, soybean, and wheat acres they planted in 2023. It also asks for other crops, prevent plant acres, and 2022 data for comparison purposes.

USDA is currently conducting a similar survey, and the agency's results will be released on June 30. The Kluis-SF survey may provide insight into what the USDA results may be.

Click here to participate in the survey. The deadline to participate is Thursday, June 22 at noon CDT.

Note: All individual data will be kept confidential. Only aggregate data will be released.

