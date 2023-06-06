Iowa farmers finish planting, warm and dry weather persists

Iowa farmers had almost six days suitable for fieldwork last week, and took advantage finishing up planting, applying crop protection protection and fertilizer, and haying.

Isolated rain showers were welcomed in parts of the state. “Widespread rain totals were below average and much of the state remains abnormally dry, but forecasts do indicate chances for precipitation and a return to more seasonal temperatures,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig on Monday.

Rainfall totals for last week ranged from none in far eastern Iowa to nearly 4 inches of rainfall in Madison County in central Iowa.

USDA said topsoil moisture condition rated 13% very short, 42% short, 44% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 12% very short, 41% short, 46% adequate, and 1% surplus.

U.S. Drought Monitor

U.S. Drought Monitor maps published on May 30, indicated dry conditions rapidly spread across the state at the end of the month. D3 extreme drought is persistent in western Woodbury and Monona counties. D2 severe drought expanded to cover more than 4% of the state. A third pocket of moderate drought popped up in northeast Iowa, bringing the total D1 acreage to 34%. Above average temperatures caused abnormally dry conditions to jump more than 20% to 53% of the state. Less than 8% of the state is free of moisture stress.

Iowa Corn

Corn planting is officially complete in Iowa, 4% ahead of the average pace, USDA reported Monday. Emergence is even further ahead of normal with 94% of the corn crop out of the ground. The five-year average is 86%.

USDA said corn condition declined to 0% very poor, 3% poor, 25% fair, 60% good, and 12% excellent.

Natalina Sents Bausch

Iowa Soybeans

Soybean planting in Iowa is up 4% from the week prior and nearly finished with 98% of the crop in the ground. The five-year average for this time of year is 86%.

Emergence surged the week ending June 4, up 20% from the previous week to 87%. That’s 22% ahead of the five-year average.

USDA reported soybean condition 0% very poor, 4% poor, 26% fair, 59% good, and 11% excellent.

Iowa Oats

Iowa farmers finished planting oats before the end of May this year, well ahead of the typical planting pace. Emergence was pegged at 99% the week ending June 4, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 97%.

Across the state, 38% of the oat crop has headed, up from 21% the week prior. The five-year average is 19%.

Oat condition declined to 1% very poor, 2% poor, 27% fair, 61% good, and 9% excellent, reported USDA.

Iowa Hay and Forage

Hay condition fell to 1% very poor, 8% poor, 39% fair, 42% good, and 10% excellent.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture (IDALS) reported 78% of first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, 12 days ahead of the five-year average.

According to a blog published by Iowa State University Extension in late May, southern Iowa field agronomists reported the accelerated hay cutting pace is due to alfalfa weevil pressure. Agronomists also noted seeing aphids.

“If you have not yet done so, consider scouting alfalfa for these pests to ensure that a timely management decision can be made,” suggested authors Ashley Dean and Erin Hodgson.

Pasture and Range in Iowa

USDA rated pasture and range condition 2% very poor, 19% poor, 37% fair, 36% good, and 6% excellent.

Some livestock producers have already had to feed hay due to drying pastures, noted IDALS on Monday.