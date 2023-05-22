U.S. farmers planted 16% of the corn crop last week

Corn is officially more than three-fourths planted, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday.

CORN PLANTING PROGRESS

As of May 21, 81% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 16% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%.

Furthermore, 52% of the crop has now emerged, which is up 22% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 7%.

SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS

USDA says soybean planting is 66% complete. This is up 17% from the previous week and 14% ahead of the five-year average.

Soybean emergence was pegged at 36%, up 16% from the previous week and 12% ahead of the five-year average.

OATS

Oat planting is 82% complete. This is up 12% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 3%.

The report says 65% of oats have emerged, up 12% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 2%.

Fourteen percent of planted oats are rated in poor/very poor condition. Twenty-eight percent are rated fair. Fifty-eight percent are rated good/excellent.

WHEAT

USDA says 61% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 12% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average.

According to USDA, 40% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week.

Winter wheat rated fair is at 29%, also down 1%.

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is up 2% to 31%.

Sixty-four percent of spring wheat is planted, up 24% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 9%.

Thirty-two percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 19% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 8%.

