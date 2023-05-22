Content ID

343411

U.S. farmers planted 16% of the corn crop last week

By
Cassidy Walter
5/22/2023
Corn emerges from the soil on an Iowa farm
Photo credit: Iowa Corn

Corn is officially more than three-fourths planted, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday.

CORN PLANTING PROGRESS

As of May 21, 81% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 16% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%.

Furthermore, 52% of the crop has now emerged, which is up 22% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 7%. 

SOYBEAN PLANTING PROGRESS 

USDA says soybean planting is 66% complete. This is up 17% from the previous week and 14% ahead of the five-year average. 

Soybean emergence was pegged at 36%, up 16% from the previous week and 12% ahead of the five-year average. 

OATS

Oat planting is 82% complete. This is up 12% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 3%. 

The report says 65% of oats have emerged, up 12% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 2%. 

Fourteen percent of planted oats are rated in poor/very poor condition. Twenty-eight percent are rated fair. Fifty-eight percent are rated good/excellent. 

WHEAT

USDA says 61% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 12% from the previous week and on track with the five-year average. 

According to USDA, 40% of winter wheat is rated poor/very poor, down 1% from the previous week. 

Winter wheat rated fair is at 29%, also down 1%. 

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is up 2% to 31%. 

Sixty-four percent of spring wheat is planted, up 24% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 9%. 

Thirty-two percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 19% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 8%.
 

Read more about
Crops News

More Crops News

Corn emerges from the soil on an Iowa farm
U.S. farmers planted 16% of the corn crop last week
Article
Corn growing in Alabama in May
Erratic spring weather makes the struggle real for XtremeAg farmers
Article
Map of Missouri drought conditions
Growing season off to a rocky start for some Iowa and Missouri farmers
Article
Soybeans emerged on Matt Miles' Arkansas farm
Soybean planting nearly halfway complete
Article
All Crops News
Loading...

Talk in Marketing

Most Recent Poll

To meet my machinery needs in the next year, I’m

holding off on buying and working with what I have
43% (33 votes)
I just want to see the responses
28% (21 votes)
looking online for deals
13% (10 votes)
sticking to my dealership
9% (7 votes)
hitting the auction market
7% (5 votes)
Total votes: 76