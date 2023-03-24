Less than 20% of Kansas winter wheat is in good to excellent condition

Despite the start of spring, which typically gives growers the best chance for precipitation, western Kansas continues to be plagued by intense drought conditions.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday, March 23, only 15% of Kansas’ acres are experiencing no drought stress.

Just over 36% of the state reported D4 exceptional drought compared to just a little over 1% a year ago.

D3 extreme drought conditions are plaguing 16% of the state, with D2 severe drought affecting 13% of Kansas. D1 moderate drought is affecting 9% of the state, while another 9% is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Photo credit: U.S. Drought Monitor

Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub, says for corn and soybean operations, luckily the worst of the drought areas are outside of those growing areas. For operations that rely on moisture for their pastures and rangelands, however, “[Kansas] has had a couple of years of drought, so even if we were to see some moisture, we would need an outstanding spring precipitation to see an impact.”

Todey adds, while we are entering spring with the best chance for precipitation “in the areas currently experiencing D3 to D4 (extreme drought to exceptional drought), it will be very hard to eliminate the drought in those areas.” Even if the state were to see an outstanding amount of precipitation this spring, carryover drought would continue, he says

USDA’s Crop Progress and Condition Report for Kansas released on March 20, confirmed the stress caused by the lack of moisture. Winter wheat condition in the state rated 25% very poor, 25% poor, 31% fair, 17% good, and only 2% excellent, a slight decline from the first report of the year..

The most recent topsoil moisture supplies rated 35% very short, 32% short, 32% adequate, with just 1% reporting a surplus, showing improvement since the start of 2023 when 43% of the Kansas topsoil was rated very short.

Subsoil moisture supplies were even more dismal, rated 44% very short, 35% short, 21% adequate, and 0% surplus in late March, an improvement from January’s rating of 47% very short.

In the central part of the state, McPherson County farmer Kim Baldwin says the frustrations of the 2022 drought have persisted into 2023. “We are definitely continuing to experience a moisture deficit situation.”

Photo credit: Iowa Environmental Mesonet

The Iowa Environmental Mesonet confirms central Kansas has received just 70% of average precipitation since the beginning of the year. Southern Seward County, in southwest Kansas, has only had 24% of the normal precipitation for this point in the year.

Baldwin acknowledges, while the farm where she grows sorghum, wheat, corn, soybeans, and popcorn, is pretty dry, “there are much drier conditions further west of us.”

Baldwin says needing rain this time of year isn’t uncommon, but expressed concern their winter wheat is small and uneven. “I’ve always been told that wheat has nine lives,” Baldwin says. “I’m not sure what life we’re on right now with the wheat, but we’re going to need it to start raining to avoid finding out.”

Both Baldwin and Todey are holding out hope that things will change as spring progresses.“It’s been incredibly frustrating to see the 10-day forecast on a constant repeat of showing chances of rain that then slowly decrease to nothing, says Baldwin.

According to weather.gov, chances of rain, up to 40%, are forecast in southwest Kansas through the weekend.