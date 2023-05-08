Maryland farmers face a perfect storm for head scab on wheat

Temple Rhodes is worried about getting fungicide on his wheat in time to push back head scab. Chad Henderson finally is into his river bottom ground in Alabama. Lee Lubbers plants his first seed in the ground in South Dakota.

TEMPLE RHODES – CENTREVILLE, MARYLAND

Temple Rhodes is a fifth-generation farmer in Centreville, Maryland. Chestnut Manor Farms includes a no-till farming operation of 3,000 acres of soybeans, 1,500 acres of corn, and 1,500 acres of wheat. His family operation revolves around commodity crops as well as a full-scale hunting business.

We went from being hot and dry and getting a lot of work done to having a storm that brought about an inch of rain. That was fine, but then we got another storm with 3 to 5 inches. We stopped planting for four or five days before that storm came to try to avoid having to replant, especially since the temperatures were also supposed to drop with these storms. It went from being in the 70s and 80s everyday to 45 to 55° F. I’m worried about the things we already planted prior to the rainstorms. That much rain can cause a lot of problems. It’s If the seedling receives cold water as it’s first rainfall, it sets it up for a bad growing process. The cold rain will cause disease and slow vigor. We will need to replant regardless, but I don’t think it will be mass acres, just pockets of certain fields. Luckily we’re past the time of things being attacked by frost, but we are still worried about a cold snap and wind affecting the application of the head scab fungicide on the wheat.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

I’m not worried about planting the rest of my crops because they are all irrigated, but I am concerned about what has already been planted. If it does get hot and dry, I won't be as worried. Unfortunately, at this time we are on the weather’s schedule. I’m about 80% done planting, so we have about 20%, all irrigated, to go. About 70% of what has been planted is out of the ground, so we are in the clear.



We are also in the process of trying to put head scab fungicide on the wheat. Although, due to the ground being so wet and cold, we can’t get our ground rigs out there to apply to it. We can also apply the fungicide by plane, but when it’s not raining the wind is such a problem that the airplanes can’t fly. I personally prefer a ground rig over an airplane, but you need to work with what you have and what the weather allows. Our wheat is flowering, and it desperately needs the fungicide to be put on it, but we only have a five to seven day window to apply it to properly protect against head scab on wheat.



The wheat looks good as of now. It’s just the application of the fungicide I’m worried about. If we don’t get it on in time it could affect the outcome of the wheat overall. Head scab only happens during flowering. Cool wet conditions are a breeding ground for it so we are in the worst possible condition for it. If you have head scab, it will cause the wheat to have Vomitoxin in it and the food industries won’t want it.

Photo credit: XtremeAg

CHAD HENDERSON – MADISON, ALABAMA

Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing.

On the last blog, we talked about how all of the upland is planted, and we just need to finish the river bottoms. Now we are in the river bottoms planting and almost finished. The first 300 acres of beans are emerging and looking very good. We finished planting beans on Wednesday, so we are all caught up and in good shape. We have good wheat because we have been having a great rainfall in this area. It stays wet enough and rains over time rather than the rain all falling at once. Most of the corn is out of the ground and looks good.

We just wrapped up the fungicide application to prevent head scab on the wheat. We are four weeks away from harvest and it is looking good. We have loaded tanks with herbicide, PGRs, fertility, and sugars. We started applying the herbicide last Wednesday and was able to get through spraying the corn last Thursday.

Photo credit: XtremeAg



The biggest challenge of the river bottoms is getting it dry enough to work with. We don’t have any drainage system or tile to work with down there, so it can be difficult since its federal ground and can’t be messed with too much. It is also a different type of soil, so we always try to get it planted before it rains. If we don’t, it turns to a concrete-like consistency. If you get a heavy rain instead of a light rain, you will have to replant. We are trying different tillage practices to make it better. We don’t specifically save it for last, we plant when we have a good window, and drop everything in order get down there and start. On Tuesday of last week we had four tractors down there on 250 acres because it was a perfect day for planting. If you don’t till it, the ground will open a foot deep. It’s overall difficult to farm, but it’s good land and worth the effort. Unfortunately, the land around me is all beginning to turn into home developments and buildings, so I am thankful for the land I do have and make the best of it. The river bottoms definitely test you, but overall I am very happy with my crops.

LEE LUBBERS – GREGORY, SOUTH DAKOTA

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of.

My planting for 2023 is officially off and running. We started on corn earlier this week. Trees are just starting to bud out, that’s Mother Nature’s sign that it’s time to start thinking about planting here. Our soil temps are just starting to get close to germination, even though we still have a few snowbanks in the tree belts and canyons in the river hills. Hopefully this Friday night we'll get our first rain since early last August in 2022.