Million dollar rains come just in time

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

This week has been a stress-free week. My dad would always say, "Son, this is a million-dollar rain," and last week provided just that for us. Although we were blessed with good rains, unfortunately lots of our friends in Arkansas and Mississippi weren't so lucky. These storms produced up to softball size hail which destroyed lots of older crops. At the stages these crops are at, it's hard to know which way to turn.

We have been able to take a break from irrigation. A good natural rain erases lots of mistakes we make when dry. We dry planted all of our double-crop beans and got moisture for them to emerge. We also are trying a field of double crop corn. That means we planted our first corn on February 20th and our last on June 9th.

I would like to ask everyone to keep the farmers with the extensive damage in their thoughts and prayers.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

Two weeks ago, we had 0.9 inches of rain Friday night and 0.8 inches of rain on Saturday, which is beneficial because we were very dry. This past week was very hot, and the rain was very isolated causing us to not receive as much as we would've liked. I have been checking irrigation systems every morning and unfortunately last week we had a gasket break on one of the systems causing it to leak a significant amount of water.

This past Thursday we had a field day at my farm that featured sponsors including: AgroLiquid, CapstanAg, Holganix, Integra, DEMCO, NutraDrip, and AgroTech USA. It was a very successful turnout, we had about 200 attendees from neighboring states, and even Canada. I am glad we had that many sponsors there to help educate the farmers that attended. We also had a discussion panel with myself, Galynn Beer from AgroLiquid, Chad Henderson, and my agronomist, Mike Evans. There were many questions, and I am very thankful that we have this opportunity to answer the questions and make an impact in the farming community.

Saturday morning, we got another inch of rain that appeared to be more widespread, and temperatures are cooling down. We still have a lot of potential to have a terrific crop. My agronomist Mike Evans and my son Connor went around and scouted all of the corn fields. We believe 80% of the corn looks great and the other 20% is cover crop, so we are dealing with the struggle of the drought and early hail. We are preparing to make an extra foliar application to supply micronutrients and carbon to try and push the corn to achieve the balance and calibration that we have been working toward all season.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

Wheat harvest began earlier than it should have but, watching the forecast I knew we couldn't be picky. The yields and quality were excellent. Just over half the wheat has been harvested and nearly all the corn and soybeans post-emerge applications have been completed just before the rain started. Rain began Monday at 9:30 am and went every day until Friday morning bringing huge totals ranging 5 to 6 inches. Our southern farms got 2 to 4 inches. The rivers and creeks swelled over the banks in some areas. The blessing was that there was no major flooding, although, the wet soils drowned out a few acres of bottom land corn that we may replant if weather permits.

The wet fields stopped top dressing corn and prohibited ground equipment from foliar feeding our crops. While being a challenge to push yields those wet fields created an opportunity to put our neighbor's drone to the test, we flew several acres applying different products for research. It's very important that we hit these applications windows timely so XtremeAg can share solid data with its members. Products from Nachurs, Concept AgriTek, AgroLiquid, StollerUSA, and SprayTec were all applied with the drone with zero issues. The technology this offers agriculture is amazing!

