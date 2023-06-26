Million dollar rains come just in time

Rain brings some relief to very thirsty crops in Iowa and Arkansas.

By
XtremeAg
XtremeAg

XtremeAg.farm is a team of the nation's top producers who have come together to share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and farming practices with other farmers. Members get access to exclusive content from the team as well as one-on-one support for their own farming operation.  Meet the XtremeAg team:

Lee Lubbers of Gregory, South Dakota, grew up in the farming tradition, and remembers well using leftover scholarship money as the down payment for his first tractor and rent for 200 acres. Today, he farms more than 17,000 acres of dryland soybeans, corn, and wheat. Lubbers says one of the most important things to him is to always be learning and challenging himself to build an operation and a legacy that the next generation can be proud of. Chad Henderson is part of a fifth-generation farming operation in Madison, Alabama. Henderson Farms operates over 8,000 acres of dryland and irrigated corn, dryland soybeans, wheat, and dryland and irrigated double-crop soybeans. When not farming, Chad can be found carrying on another proud family tradition as a drag racer for Henderson Racing. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

Successful Farming's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023
Corn root samples lay in a red truck bed on a sunny day in June
Photo: XtremeAg

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS

Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton.

This week has been a stress-free week. My dad would always say, "Son, this is a million-dollar rain," and last week provided just that for us. Although we were blessed with good rains, unfortunately lots of our friends in Arkansas and Mississippi weren't so lucky. These storms produced up to softball size hail which destroyed lots of older crops. At the stages these crops are at, it's hard to know which way to turn.

Hail damaged tall corn in Arkansas in late June 2023
XtremeAg

We have been able to take a break from irrigation. A good natural rain erases lots of mistakes we make when dry. We dry planted all of our double-crop beans and got moisture for them to emerge. We also are trying a field of double crop corn. That means we planted our first corn on February 20th and our last on June 9th.

I would like to ask everyone to keep the farmers with the extensive damage in their thoughts and prayers.

KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA

A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa.

Two weeks ago, we had 0.9 inches of rain Friday night and 0.8 inches of rain on Saturday, which is beneficial because we were very dry. This past week was very hot, and the rain was very isolated causing us to not receive as much as we would've liked. I have been checking irrigation systems every morning and unfortunately last week we had a gasket break on one of the systems causing it to leak a significant amount of water.

Four panelists sit on stools in Kelly Garrett's shop to answer farmer questions
Natalina Sents Bausch

This past Thursday we had a field day at my farm that featured sponsors including: AgroLiquid, CapstanAg, Holganix, Integra, DEMCO, NutraDrip, and AgroTech USA. It was a very successful turnout, we had about 200 attendees from neighboring states, and even Canada. I am glad we had that many sponsors there to help educate the farmers that attended. We also had a discussion panel with myself, Galynn Beer from AgroLiquid, Chad Henderson, and my agronomist, Mike Evans. There were many questions, and I am very thankful that we have this opportunity to answer the questions and make an impact in the farming community.

Soybeans growing in corn residue on an Iowa farm in June 2023
XtremeAg

Saturday morning, we got another inch of rain that appeared to be more widespread, and temperatures are cooling down. We still have a lot of potential to have a terrific crop. My agronomist Mike Evans and my son Connor went around and scouted all of the corn fields. We believe 80% of the corn looks great and the other 20% is cover crop, so we are dealing with the struggle of the drought and early hail. We are preparing to make an extra foliar application to supply micronutrients and carbon to try and push the corn to achieve the balance and calibration that we have been working toward all season.

KEVIN MATTHEWS - EAST BEND, NORTH CAROLINA

Kevin and his wife, Cindy, own and operate Matthews Family Farms of North Carolina, Inc., Precision Nutrient Management, Inc., and Deep Creek Grain, Inc. in East Bend and Yadkinville.

Wheat harvest began earlier than it should have but, watching the forecast I knew we couldn't be picky. The yields and quality were excellent. Just over half the wheat has been harvested and nearly all the corn and soybeans post-emerge applications have been completed just before the rain started. Rain began Monday at 9:30 am and went every day until Friday morning bringing huge totals ranging 5 to 6 inches. Our southern farms got 2 to 4 inches. The rivers and creeks swelled over the banks in some areas. The blessing was that there was no major flooding, although, the wet soils drowned out a few acres of bottom land corn that we may replant if weather permits.

Kevin Matthews and a fellow farmer fill a drone with product to test on his North Carolina crop fields
XtremeAg

The wet fields stopped top dressing corn and prohibited ground equipment from foliar feeding our crops. While being a challenge to push yields those wet fields created an opportunity to put our neighbor's drone to the test, we flew several acres applying different products for research. It's very important that we hit these applications windows timely so XtremeAg can share solid data with its members. Products from Nachurs, Concept AgriTek, AgroLiquid, StollerUSA, and SprayTec were all applied with the drone with zero issues. The technology this offers agriculture is amazing!

Xtreme Ag logo

XtremeAg.farm is a team of the nation's top producers who have come together to share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and farming practices with other farmers. Members get access to exclusive content from the team as well as one-on-one support for their own farming operation. Visit XtremeAg.farm for more information.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A young soybean plant growing in dry soil surrounded by corn residue
Crops beginning to dry out in Iowa and Arkansas
A Hagie sprayer at work in a North Carolina field in late May
Planting is in the rearview, farmers shift focus to fertility
A farmer fills a central fill John Deere planter with a seed tender
After fast start, planting in Iowa stalls
A field in Arkansas
Cold rain stunts early planting in Arkansas
A farmer digs in emerging corn
Farmers weigh to replant or not to replant
Green irrigated corn with a center pivot growing in North Carolina
'Million-dollar rain' brings relief to Iowa, Arkansas, and North Carolina crops
a John Deere combine harvests corn in North Carolina
Harvest, hurricanes, and another season's lessons
An irrigated field of soybeans growing in Maryland
Farmers say corn is 'suffering' without rain
A tiny plant pokes out of the Arkansas soil on Matt Miles' farm
Waiting for the million dollar rain
Frost damaged soybeans in late March
Frost kills early corn and soybeans in Arkansas
A seedling sits in a farmers' hand
Farmers have the first corn and soybeans in the ground
Field of green corn against a blue sky on a June day in Iowa
High heat brings increased crop stress around the country
A sprayer in an Iowa corn field in July
Higher corn prices drive more nutrient applications
Kelly Garrett y-dropping on his Iowa farm in August
Squeezing more yield out of the crop
Sprayer on Kelly Garrett Farm
XtremeAg: moisture levels down, disease and insect pressure up
A fertilizer spreader truck on Kevin Matthews' farm in North Carolina
Farmers shift their fertility strategy based on winter weather