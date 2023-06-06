Ohio map turns yellow as temps soar, dry spell continues

Last week farmers reported very little precipitation and temperatures soared in the Buckeye State. Statewide, the average temperature was nearly 6 degrees above normal.

Last Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated a surge in abnormally dry conditions, up to 74% of the state from less than 3% the week prior.

Monday’s Crop Progress report rated topsoil moisture conditions 30% very short, 46% short, and 24% adequate. There was no surplus moisture to report. Subsoil moisture conditions were rated a bit more favorably at 10% very short, 45% short, and 45% adequate.

Adam Vonderhaar farms with his family in Preble County. He confirms, it hasn’t rained for at least two weeks in the southwestern corner of the state. “It’s turned into the driest spring I’ve been a part of,” he explains, adding the next chance for rain isn’t for at least another week.

U.S. Drought Monitor

Ohio Corn Progress and Condition

Vonderhaar says his family finished planting corn Memorial Day weekend, but according to USDA, 5% of the state’s crop still needs to be planted. That’s well ahead of the five-year average planting place of 79%.

Corn emergence surged to 80% last week, up from 54% the week before. Average corn emergence for this time of year is 62%. Vonderhaar confirms emergence has been “solid” for the most part on his operation.

“Concerns about ongoing excessive dryness loomed last week as farmers in northern counties reported signs of drought stress in corn,” reported the USDA NASS Great Lakes Regional Field Office on Monday.

USDA ratings of Ohio corn condition for the week ending June 4 plunged to 1% very poor, 2% poor, 33% fair, 57% good, and 7% excellent. The week ending May 28, 81% of Ohio’s corn was rated good/excellent.

Ohio Soybean Progress and Condition

Only 6% of the Ohio soybean crop remains to be planted. At 94% complete, the current planting pace is significantly ahead of the 67% five-year average.

Soybean emergence is 30% ahead of this point last year at 74%. The five-year average is 48%.

“Some farmers in western counties described soil crusting as posing challenges to crop emergence,” the local NASS office noted.

Ohio soybean condition was rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 32% fair, 58% good, and 7% excellent.

Ohio Winter Wheat

Winter wheat in Ohio is 89% headed, up from 75% the week prior and ahead of the 83% five-year average.

Although wheat harvest has started in more southern states like Arkansas and Oklahoma, Ohio farmers are not cutting wheat yet. Just 1% of the state’s crop is mature.

USDA rated winter wheat condition in Ohio slightly better than last year at 2% very poor, 6% poor, 28% fair, 47% good, and 17% excellent.

Ohio Hay and Forage

The week ending June 4 first cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 83% and 78% completed, respectively.

Vonderhaar says he just finished round baling about 35 acres. Although that went well, he is concerned a lack of moisture may lead to a hay scarcity within the state if it continues.

Adam Vonderhaar

Ohio Pasture and Range

On Monday, Ohio’s pasture and range condition was rated 0% very poor, 9% poor, 27% fair, 57% good, and 7% excellent.

Ohio Forecast

According to the Crop Observation and Recommendation Network (CORN) newsletter published by The Ohio State University Extension, mainly dry weather is expected to continue much of this week. However, a cold front dropping from Canada has cooled temperatures back to near to below-average temperatures.

High temperatures are forecast to range from the upper 60s to mid-70s, with cool overnight lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, but high pressure will quickly resume control for Wednesday through Saturday. A round of showers is possible on Sunday into Monday, but precipitation totals are expected to be less than 1 inch.