Soybean planting nearly halfway complete
Planting progress for corn and soybeans remains ahead of average, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday.
Corn Planting Progress
As of May 14, 65% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 16% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%.
Furthermore, 30% of the crop has now emerged, which is more than double from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 5%.
Soybean Planting Progress
USDA says soybean planting progress jumped 14% last week to 49% complete. The five-year average for this time of year is 36%.
Soybean emergence was pegged at 20%, up 11% from the previous week and 9% ahead of the five-year average.
Oats
Oat planting progress is up to 70% complete. This is behind the five-year average by 6%.
The report says 53% of planted oats have emerged, up 11% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 2%.
Wheat
USDA says 49% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 11% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 1%.
According to USDA, 41% of winter wheat is now rated poor/very poor, down 3% from the previous week.
Winter wheat rated fair is up 3% to 30%.
Winter wheat rated good/excellent is the same week-over-week at 29%.
Forty percent of spring wheat is planted, up 16% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 17%.
Thirteen percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 8% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 10%.