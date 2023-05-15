Content ID

Soybean planting nearly halfway complete

By
Cassidy Walter
5/15/2023
Soybeans emerged on Matt Miles' Arkansas farm
Photo credit: XtremeAg

Planting progress for corn and soybeans remains ahead of average, according to the latest USDA Crop Progress report, released Monday. 

Corn Planting Progress

As of May 14, 65% of the U.S. corn crop is planted, up 16% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 6%.

Furthermore, 30% of the crop has now emerged, which is more than double from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 5%. 

Soybean Planting Progress 

USDA says soybean planting progress jumped 14% last week to 49% complete. The five-year average for this time of year is 36%. 

Soybean emergence was pegged at 20%, up 11% from the previous week and 9% ahead of the five-year average. 

Oats

Oat planting progress is up to 70% complete. This is behind the five-year average by 6%. 

The report says 53% of planted oats have emerged, up 11% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 2%. 

Wheat

USDA says 49% of winter wheat is headed. This is up 11% from the previous week and ahead of the five-year average by 1%. 

According to USDA, 41% of winter wheat is now rated poor/very poor, down 3% from the previous week. 

Winter wheat rated fair is up 3% to 30%. 

Winter wheat rated good/excellent is the same week-over-week at 29%. 

Forty percent of spring wheat is planted, up 16% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 17%. 

Thirteen percent of spring wheat has emerged, up 8% from the previous week but behind the five-year average by 10%.
 

Read more about
Crops News

Soybeans emerged on Matt Miles' Arkansas farm
Loading...

